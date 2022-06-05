Election 2022: Here's Who is Running in Illinois' 5th Congressional District

Illinois’ 5th Congressional District, which covers parts of Cook and DuPage counties, has been represented by Congressman Mike Quigley since 2009, and he is running for another term in office this year.

Quigley, who won a special election to replace former Rep. Rahm Emanuel in the 5th District, has won reelection six times, and his opponent in the last election will once again be aiming for a chance to unseat him this November.

Here are the candidates in the 5th District:

Democrats:

Rep. Mike Quigley

Quigley has served in Congress since he was elected in a special vote in April 2009. His platform includes an emphasis on LGBTQ+ rights, a diplomacy-first foreign policy, and a strong push for funding for job creation programs and immigration reforms, among other policies.

Republicans:

Tom Hanson

Hanson, who lost to Quigley in the 2020 election, is aiming for another attempt to unseat the incumbent Congressman. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Hanson is a commercial real estate broker who wants to focus on eliminating corruption in government, as well as providing vouchers for parents to send students to private schools.

Malgorzata McGonigal

McGonigal, who has experience in the finance and automotive industries, has pledged to focus her campaign on reducing crime, educational reform, implementing a flat tax in the United States and a return to “traditional family values,” according to her website.