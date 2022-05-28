Election 2022: Here's Who is Running in Illinois' 2nd Congressional District

As we continue our look at the candidates running for office this summer, we’re turning our eye toward Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Robin Kelly is hoping to be elected to a sixth term in office.

Kelly is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, while a trio of Republicans are vying for the opportunity to challenge her in November.

Here are the candidates running for the seat.

Democrats:

Rep. Robin Kelly

Kelly has been in Congress since 2013 when she won her seat in a special election to replace former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. Since then, she has been named the head of the Illinois Democratic Party, replacing former House Speaker Mike Madigan. The primary issues on Kelly’s platform include fighting for gun reform legislation in Washington, investing in job programs throughout her district, and expanding access to health care.

Republicans:

Onarga Village Board President Shane Cultra

Cultra, who formerly served in the State House and Senate, is campaigning on a platform to push back against increases in crime, as well as promoting policies to curb inflation and to promote energy independence, according to his website.

Thomas Lynch

Lynch, a Cissna Park-native, is campaigning on expanding American drilling operations to encourage energy independence, and on focusing investments in the United States. He has also pitched reductions in government spending on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Ashley Ramos

Ramos, who hails from suburban Bradley, started a non-profit called “Back the Blue Events” to help encourage support for police officers throughout the Midwest. She has campaigned on increasing investments, and changing some tactics, in tackling issues like opioid addiction, homelessness and education, according to an interview with the Southland Journal.