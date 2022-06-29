Election 2022: Here Are Illinois' Races for Governor, Senate, Congress and More

The June primary has come and gone, with most races having been called, and now attention is turning toward November’s general election.

Illinois will see a showdown between Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State Sen. Darren Bailey, with one of the governor’s fiercest critics trying to deny him a second term in office.

The race to replace Secretary of State Jesse White will pit former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias against State Sen. Dan Brady, while Sen. Tammy Duckworth will face a reelection campaign against attorney Kathy Salvi.

Here are the races that will be on ballots statewide this November.

Statewide Offices

Governor

Gov. J.B. Pritzker vs. State Sen. Darren Bailey

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will seek his second term as governor, while his opponent, Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey, will look to build on the momentum he gained in the final weeks of the primary season.

Secretary of State

Alexi Giannoulias vs. State Sen. Dan Brady

Alexi Giannoulias, former Illinois Treasurer, earned the Democratic nomination to potentially replace Jesse White as he defeated Anna Valencia on Tuesday. Dan Brady earned the Republican nomination by defeating John Milhiser.

For the first time in nearly a quarter of a century, Illinois will elect a new secretary of state this fall, and former Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has secured the Democratic party’s nomination in the race, fending off Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in a hotly-contested battle, the Associated Press projects.

Treasurer

Mike Frerichs vs. State Rep. Tom Demmer

Frerichs is running for this third term as treasurer after winning office in 2014. Demmer was first elected to the House in 2013 and is a graduate of the University of Dayton.

Attorney General

Attorney General Kwame Raoul vs. Thomas DeVore

Raoul was first elected as attorney general in 2018 as he took over for the retiring Lisa Madigan. He will go up against DeVore, an attorney who has filed lawsuits against Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and numerous school districts around the state in efforts to turn back COVID mitigations, including mask and vaccine mandates.

Comptroller

Comptroller Susana Mendoza vs. Shannon Teresi

Mendoza, a former Chicago City Clerk and mayoral candidate, first won her office in a special election in 2016, replacing Judy Baar Topinka. Teresi is currently the auditor for McHenry County, and graduated from Northern Illinois University.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Tammy Duckworth vs. Kathy Salvi vs. Bill Redpath

Duckworth is seeking her second term in the Senate after being elected to the House in 2014. Salvi, the Republican nominee, graduated from Loyola University and received her JD from Chicago-Kent College of Law, and works as an attorney. Redpath, a libertarian, has run for office before, seeking a U.S. House seat in Virginia in 2014.

U.S. House

1st District

Jonathan Jackson vs. Unknown

Jackson, a businessman and the son of Rev. Jesse Jackson, won the Democratic nomination to replace Rep. Bobby Rush, who is retiring at the end of his term. The Republican race between Eric Carlson and Jeffery Regnier is too close to call, with the candidates separated by less than 400 votes at last update.

2nd District

Rep. Robin Kelly vs. Unknown

Kelly, who has held her seat since 2013, is also the head of Illinois’ Democratic party. The Republican race between Thomas Lynch and Shane Cultra is too close to call, with the candidates separated by less than 400 votes with 98% of precincts reporting.

3rd District

Delia Ramírez vs. Justin Burau

The newly-designed district features a large Latinx population, and Ramírez captured the nomination after an election showdown with Ald. Glibert Villegas. Burau, a businessman from Wheaton, ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

4th District

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García vs. James Falakos

García is running for his third term in Congress, having won by massive margins in his previous two general elections. This time he will face off against Falakos, who owns a heating and cooling company in Westchester.

5th District

Rep. Mike Quigley vs. Tommy Hanson vs. Jerico Matias Cruz

Quigley has served in Congress since 2009, and he will face off against Hanson for the third time, having defeated him in 2018 and then again in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes. Independent Jerico Matias Cruz will also be on the ballot in November.

6th District

Rep. Sean Casten vs. Mayor Keith Pekau

Casten defeated fellow Rep. Marie Newman for the Democratic nomination in the 6th district, and hopes to earn his third term in office. He will face off against Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau in the general election, with Pekau beating a crowded field to earn the nod.

8th District

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi vs. Chris Dargis vs. Mohammed Faheem

Krishnamoorthi has been a member of Congress since 2017, and has worked both as a lawyer and as a public official, having served as deputy state treasurer under Alexi Giannoulias. Dargis, a business executive, grew up in Schaumburg and previously served in the U.S. Navy. Faheem ran as a Democrat in the primary, but will run as an independent in November.

9th District

Rep. Jan Schakowsky vs. Max Rice

Schakowsky has served in Congress in 1999 and occupies one of the safest seats in the chamber, having won reelection in 2020 by a massive margin, defeating Sargis Sangari by a margin of 71-to-29%. Rice is an energy consultant who previously ran for Congress in 2018.

10th District

Rep. Brad Schneider vs. Joseph Severino

Schneider defeated incumbent Robert Dold in the 2016 election and has racked up back-to-back large victories to remain in Congress since. Severino, a businessman and philanthropist, seeks to overhaul the educational system and says he wants to invest in public safety programs.

11th District

Rep. Bill Foster vs. Catalina Lauf

Foster has served in Congress since 2013 and last won reelection in 2020 with a 63-to-37% victory over Rick Laib. Lauf has business experience both within her family’s business and as an executive at a major tech company, and she has also worked with the Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development initiative.

12th District

Homer Markel vs. Rep. Mike Bost

Bost, born and raised in Murphysboro, served in the Marine Corps before being elected to the Jackson County Board in the 1980’s. He has served in Congress since 2015. Markel, who served in the Navy, defeated Joshua Qualls in the Democratic primary.

13th District

Nikki Budzinski vs. Regan Deering

This district was left without an incumbent after redistricting, and Budzinski easily beat David palmer in the Democratic primary. The likely Republican nominee Deering appears to have pulled out a win over Jesse Reising with 100% of votes counted, but the race has not yet been called by NBC News or the Associated Press.

14th District

Rep. Lauren Underwood vs. Scott Gryder

Underwood edged past former Rep. Randy Hultgren to earn a seat in Congress in 2018, and managed to win by an even smaller margin against Jim Oberweis in 2020. This time a more favorable map could earn her a clearer victory over Scott Gryder, who is currently the chairman of the Kendall County Board.

15th District

Paul Lange vs. Rep. Mary Miller

Miller was forced to defend her seat against Rep. Rodney Davis, but rode an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to victory this week. She is expected to win reelection in November over Democrat Paul Lange, who ran unopposed in the primary.

16th District

Rep. Darin LaHood vs. Bradley Horges Jr.

LaHood was moved to the 16th District after the 18th District was eliminated following the U.S. Census, but he is expected to hold onto a seat in Congress following his primary win. Horges, an independent, has indicated that he plans to run in the race.

17th District

Eric Sorensen vs. Esther Joy King

In the race to replace incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos, Sorensen secured a victory over Litesa Wallace and four other candidates in the Democratic primary. King won her primary over Charlie Helmick with ease, setting up a race that is expected to be tightly-contested.