Election 2022: An Endorsement Guide in the Republican Gubernatorial Field

The race to challenge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the November election is heating up, and Republican candidates are picking up endorsements as they seek to bolster their credentials in the stretch run.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who has run a slew of TV ads and has won the backing of key contributors like businessman Ken Griffin, has won endorsements from the Daily Herald and numerous elected officials, including House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

State Sen. Darren Bailey meanwhile has collected endorsements from several anti-abortion groups, and has been courting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who has yet to signal the candidate he supports in the race.

The Chicago Tribune endorsed former State Sen. Paul Schimpf in the race.

Here are the latest endorsements for each of the Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Note: This list is NOT comprehensive, and is subject to updates.

State Sen. Darren Bailey

State Rep. Chris Miller

Illinois Citizens for Life

Illinois Family Action

Illinois Federation for Right to Life

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin

Daily Herald Editorial Board

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico

Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham

Illinois State Rep. Jackie Haas

Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin

Illinois State Sen. John Curran

Former Rep. John Shimkus

Association of Professional Police Officers

For a full list of Irvin’s endorsements, visit his campaign website

Former State Sen. Paul Schimpf

Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

State Sen. Terri Bryant

Bluford Mayor Mike Bullard

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill

Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis

Steelville Mayor Andy Gerlach

For a full list of endorsements, visit Sen. Schimpf's website.

Businessman Jesse Sullivan

Lake County Republican Committee

State Sen. Neil Anderson

Note: Businessman Gary Rabine and Pastor Max Solomon have not publicized any endorsements at this time.