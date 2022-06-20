Election 2022: An Endorsement Guide in the Republican Gubernatorial Field

The race to challenge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the November election is heating up, and Republican candidates are picking up endorsements as they seek to bolster their credentials in the stretch run.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who has run a slew of TV ads and has won the backing of key contributors like businessman Ken Griffin, has won endorsements from the Daily Herald and numerous elected officials, including House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.
State Sen. Darren Bailey meanwhile has collected endorsements from several anti-abortion groups, and has been courting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who has yet to signal the candidate he supports in the race.
The Chicago Tribune endorsed former State Sen. Paul Schimpf in the race.
Here are the latest endorsements for each of the Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidates.
Note: This list is NOT comprehensive, and is subject to updates.
State Sen. Darren Bailey
Illinois Family Action
Illinois Federation for Right to Life
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Daily Herald Editorial Board
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico
Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham
Illinois State Rep. Jackie Haas
Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin
Illinois State Sen. John Curran
Former Rep. John Shimkus
Association of Professional Police Officers
For a full list of Irvin’s endorsements, visit his campaign website
Former State Sen. Paul Schimpf
Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
State Sen. Terri Bryant
Bluford Mayor Mike Bullard
Columbia Mayor Bob Hill
Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis
Steelville Mayor Andy Gerlach
For a full list of endorsements, visit Sen. Schimpf's website.
Businessman Jesse Sullivan
Lake County Republican Committee
State Sen. Neil Anderson
Note: Businessman Gary Rabine and Pastor Max Solomon have not publicized any endorsements at this time.