Early Voting Starts Next Week in Chicago Municipal Elections, Officials Say

The Chicago Board of Elections has officially set dates for the start of the early voting period ahead of the February municipal elections.

According to officials, early voting will begin on Jan. 26, just over a month prior to the election that will help determine the city’s mayor, as well as the 50 alderpersons that will make up the City Council.

Here are the dates, and locations, where you will be able to cast your ballots.

Key Dates:

January 26

Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26, voters can visit two early voting locations in the city of Chicago. The first, the city’s supersite, will be located at 191 North Clark Street, and will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Saturdays, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays, the site will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The supersite will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb.20 through Feb. 27.

All city voters can cast ballots at the site.

The Chicago Board of Elections’ offices, located at 69 West Washington Street, will also open for early voting on that date, and will be open through Feb. 27. Election Day ballots cannot be cast in the offices.

Feb. 13

Early voting sites will open in all 50 of the city’s wards on Monday, Feb. 13, just over two weeks prior to the election. Sites will keep similar hours to the city’s supersite, open until 6 p.m. on weekdays, 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Voters can cast ballots at any of the early voting sites, according to city officials.

Election Day

The municipal elections will be held Feb. 28, with runoff elections set for April 4 in races where a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote.

More information on voting sites, registration and more can be found on the Board of Elections’ website.