Early Voting Starts in Indiana Tuesday

Early voting for the general election in Indiana begins on Tuesday, exactly four weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Voters in Indiana have four options to cast their ballots this year.

The first is voting early in person, between Oct. 6 and Nov. 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in person and are advised to contact their county clerk's office to find their specific hours and locations. A valid photo ID is required to vote early in person.

The second option available is to vote by mail. This option is only available to voters that meet certain criteria: a specific reason to be absent from the county on Election Day, a disability, over 65 years of age, election duties outside their voting precinct, scheduled to work all 12 hours polls are open on Election Day, confined due to illness or injury, caring for an individual, unavailability of transportation and more.

If you meet the criteria, mail-in ballots must be requested by submitting a one-page application by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22. That application can be found here.

The third option is to cast your vote through the use of the travelling board, which consists of two poll workers, one from each major party, state election officials say. The poll workers bring a ballot to your house, help you fill it out if needed and return it to election officials.

This option is only available for voters with a disability, who are experiencing an illness or injury or are caring for a person confined to their home on Election Day. To use the travelling board, you must submit a one-page application found here by Nov. 2.

The final option for voters in Indiana is to vote on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at your specific polling place, which can be found by contacting your local election authority.