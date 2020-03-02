Early Voting in Chicago Opens Citywide Monday

Dozens of early voting locations across Chicago officially opened their doors on Monday, giving voters who have already made up their minds a chance to hit the ballot box ahead of the rush.

With election day just around the corner on March 17, officials say that early voting provides more flexibility to cast a ballot without worrying about crowded polling places.

There are early voting sites located in each of the city's 50 wards, as well as at the Chicago Board of Elections and another "super site" in the city's Loop.

Early voting at that "super site," located at Clark and Lake began on Feb. 19 and continues through election day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new location at Clark and Lake will feature new touchscreens and ballot scanners. NBC5's Kye Martin reports.

Chicagoans can use any early voting site in the city, regardless of where they live. While a government-issued photo ID is not required to vote, it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

Chicago residents who are not registered, but still wish to vote, will be allowed to register and cast their ballots at the same time under grace period registration at all 52 locations, however, those wishing to do so are required to bring two forms of ID, one of which has the voter's current address.

James Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, walks us through the process of voting on the city's newest ballot machines.

Each of the 52 locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 2 through March 7. On Sunday, March 8, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 9 through March 13, and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14. On March 15, they will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On March 16 - the last day of early voting - the sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for six locations that will stay open through 7 p.m., as noted below.

Not in Chicago? Voters in suburban Cook County have 54 locations to early vote, all of which can be found here. In a suburban county? Click here to find out how to find your early voting locations.

Chicago's early voting locations are as follows —

Loop Super Site at Clark & Lake - 191 N Clark (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 1 Goldblatt's Bldg 1615 W Chicago

Ward 2 Near North Library 310 W Division

Ward 3 Hall Branch Library 4801 S Michigan

Ward 4 King Community Ctr. 4314 S Cottage Grove (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 5 Jackson Park 6401 S Stony Island

Ward 6 Whitney Young Library 415 E 79th St

Ward 7 Jeffery Manor Library 2401 E 100th St

Ward 8 Olive Harvey College 10001 S Woodlawn

Ward 9 Palmer Park 201 E 111th St

Ward 10 Vodak/Eastside Library 3710 E 106th St

Ward 11 Dist. 9 Police Station 3120 S Halsted

Ward 12 McKinley Park 2210 W Pershing

Ward 13 West Lawn Park 4233 W 65th St

Ward 14 Archer Heights Library 5055 S Archer

Ward 15 Gage Park 2411 W 55th St

Ward 16 Lindblom Park 6054 S Damen

Ward 17 Thurgood Marshall Library 7506 S Racine

Ward 18 Wrightwood Ashburn Library 8530 S Kedzie

Ward 19 Mount Greenwood Park 3721 W 111th St (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 20 Bessie Coleman Library 731 E 63rd St

Ward 21 Woodson Regional Library 9525 S Halsted

Ward 22 Toman Library 2708 S Pulaski

Ward 23 Clearing Branch Library 6423 W 63rd Pl

Ward 24 St. Agatha Parish 3147 W Douglas Blvd

Ward 25 Chinatown Library 2100 S Wentworth

Ward 26 Humboldt Pk Library 1605 N Troy

Ward 27 Eckhart Park 1330 W Chicago

Ward 28 W. Side Learning Ctr 4624 W Madison (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 29 Amundsen Park 6200 W Bloomingdale

Ward 30 Kilbourn Park 3501 N Kilbourn

Ward 31 Portage Cragin Library 5108 W Belmont

Ward 32 Bucktown-Wicker Park Library 1701 N Milwaukee

Ward 33 McFetridge Sports Ctr 3843 N California

Ward 34 W Pullman Library 830 W 119th

Ward 35 NEIU El Centro 3390 N Avondale

Ward 36 West Belmont Library 3104 N Narragansett

Ward 37 West Chicago Av Library 4856 W Chicago

Ward 38 Hiawatha Park 8029 W Forest Preserve

Ward 39 North Park Vill. Admin. 5801 N Pulaski

Ward 40 Budlong Woods Library 5630 N Lincoln

Ward 41 Roden Library 6083 N Northwest Highway (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 42 Northwest Retail Space 321 N Clark

Ward 43 Lincoln Park Library 1150 W Fullerton

Ward 44 Dist. 19 Police Station 850 W Addison

Ward 45 Dist. 16 Police Station 5151 N Milwaukee

Ward 46 Truman College 1145 W Wilson

Ward 47 Welles Park 2333 W Sunnyside (Will be open through 7 p.m. on March 16)

Ward 48 Edgewater Library 6000 N Broadway

Ward 49 Pottawattomie Park 7340 N Rogers

Ward 50 Warren Park 6601 N Western

Board of Election Commissioners, 69 W Washington St, 6th Floor

Early voting is also available at four university locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 11 to 13: