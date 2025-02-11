Elections

Early voting in 2025 primary election open in Chicago area

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Early voting for the 2025 consolidated election primary is now open as voters start the process of identifying candidates for local races.

Early voting had already been open in some locations, but suburban Cook County voters can now head to the polls for two weeks leading up to the official primary date later this month.

Unlike the November elections, there will not be countywide, statewide or federal races on the ballot this spring. Instead, voters will cast ballots for a host of local races, including mayors and town presidents, various local councils and board of education votes, among others.

Not all communities will have races on the ballot, so voters are encouraged to check with their county clerk’s office to determine whether there are active primaries or consolidated elections to vote in.

The consolidated election will take place on Tuesday, April 1.

Here is a county-by-county look at how voters can determine whether they’ll need to cast ballots in the Feb. 25 primary.

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

