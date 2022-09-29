Early Voting For The 2022 Illinois General Election is Open in Several Chicago-Area Counties. Find Your Voting Site Here

The 2022 Midterms are closer than you think.

Although Election Day isn't until Nov. 8, early voting in nearly every Chicago-area county begins Thursday.

Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.

In most counties, early voting starts out at the county clerk’s office, with new sites added throughout the run-up to the election cycle.

Here’s what we know about early voting so far (note: Grundy County has not yet updated their early voting information on their website):

Cook County

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, early voting will begin at the city’s supersite, located at 191 North Clark, and the BOE office, located on the sixth floor of 69 West Washington, on Oct. 7, and will run through the Monday prior to the election.

Early voting sites will open in each of the city’s 50 wards beginning on Oct. 24.

All information on Chicago’s early voting program can be found HERE.

For suburban residents, early voting will also begin at the Cook County Clerk’s Office in Chicago, located at 69 West Washington Street, on Oct. 12, with all other early voting locations opening on Oct. 24.

You can find more information and a full list of available voting sites HERE.

DeKalb County

Beginning Sept. 29, voters in DeKalb County can cast their ballots at the Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, located at 200 North Main Street in Sycamore.

Additional sites will open beginning on Oct. 24.

More information, and a full list of locations, can be found HERE.

DuPage County

In DuPage County, early voting will begin on Sept. 29 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton, and will run through Oct. 24, when an additional 21 early voting sites will open.

During the primary election season, voters were able to use any of the early voting sites.

More information, and a full list of locations, can be found HERE.

Kane County

Voters can begin casting their ballots at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva, located at 719 South Batavia Avenue, and the Aurora satellite office at 5 East Downer Plaza beginning on Sept. 29.

Early voting at other locations will begin on Oct. 24.

More information can be found HERE.

Kankakee County

Early voting in Kankakee County will begin on Sept. 29 at the county clerk’s office, which is located at 189 East Court Street in Kankakee.

Additional sites in Manteno and Bourbonnais will open in October.

More information can be found HERE.

Kendall County

Officials say that early voting will begin at the Kendall County Office Building, located at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville, on Sept. 29 at 8 a.m.

Additional sites will also open beginning in October in Oswego and Montgomery, according to a press release.

More information on voting hours and sites can be found HERE.

Lake County

Lake County’s main courthouse lobby, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan, will offer early voting beginning Sept. 29.

Additional sites will open beginning on Oct. 24, according to officials.

Information on those sites, as well as information on hours, can be found HERE.

LaSalle County

Residents in LaSalle County can vote beginning on Sept. 29 at the LaSalle County Governmental Center, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa.

For more information on hours and other deadlines associated with early voting, you can visit the county clerk’s website HERE.

McHenry County

McHenry County residents can cast their ballots at the clerk’s office, located at 2200 North Seminary Avenue in Woodstock, beginning on Sept. 29.

Additional information on ballots, registration and more can be found HERE.

Will County

Voters in Will County can cast ballots at the clerk’s office, located at 302 North Chicago Street in Joliet, beginning on Sept. 29.

A slew of other sites, including in Naperville, Lockport Township, New Lenox and more, will open in late October.

Information and hours for those sites can be found HERE.