Early Voting for June Primary to Start at Chicago's Supersite Next Week, Officials Say

Due to a series of changes made to ballots for the upcoming June 28 primary election, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners has announced that early voting will begin at its supersite next week.

According to a press release, voting at the supersite, located at the intersection of Lake and Clark, will begin at 9 a.m. on May 31, and will continue through the election in late June.

Officials say that the change was required after 1st Congressional District candidate Stephany Rose Spaulding was removed from the ballot, and after Cook County Sheriff candidates Carmen Navarro Gercone and Noland Rivera were added to the ballot following legal challenges.

All Chicago residents may vote at the supersite prior to the election, according to officials. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Extended hours will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. between June 20-24, according to officials.

Voters can also cast their ballots at early voting sites in each of the city’s 50 wards, which will begin on June 13. Those sites can be found on the city’s board of elections website.

Same-day voter registration will also be available at those sites, with two forms of ID, including one that shows a voter’s current address, required for same-day registration.

Voters with questions can either email the board of elections at cboe@chicagoelections.gov, or call 312-269-7900.