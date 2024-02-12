Residents in the city of Chicago will get their first chance to cast ballots in the 2024 primary election later this week.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, early voting will kick off at the CBOE’s downtown supersite on Thursday at 9 a.m., and will continue through the election on March 19.

The supersite is located at 191 North Clark Street, and all Chicago residents, regardless of where they live, can cast ballots at the site.

Another early voting location will also open on the sixth floor at 69 West Washington on Thursday.

Early voting will expand on March 4, with sites opening in each of the city’s 50 wards, according to officials.

As for other communities, most suburbs in the Chicago area launched early voting sites on Thursday, aside from suburban Cook County. Residents who live in Cook County, but live outside of the city of Chicago, can cast ballots at the county’s early voting site beginning on Feb. 21.

That early voting site can be found on the pedway at 69 West Washington in Chicago, according to officials.

More details on early voting sites, and which races will be on your ballot when you vote, can be found on the NBC Chicago app.