Early Voting Begins at Chicago Loop Super Site Wednesday

Early voting begins at Chicago’s Loop Super Site Wednesday, with less than one month until the March 17 primary.

Chicago voters will be able to vote in-person at the early voting and registration site set up at 191 N. Clark St., according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Early voting will expand to all 50 wards in the city beginning March 2.

“Voters don’t need a reason or excuse to use Early Voting,” the Board of Elections said in a release. “Chicago voters may use the Loop Super Site, and starting March 2, any other city location, regardless of where they live.”

Voters who still need to register or who are filing for a name or address change will need to bring two forms of ID, one of which must show their current address.

Sample ballots are available here.