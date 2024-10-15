Donald Trump scheduled to speak at Chicago event Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at a private event at the Economic Club of Chicago Tuesday.

According to the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump will appear at an event cohosted by Bloomberg in downtown Chicago from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, a press release said, at an unspecified location in downtown Chicago.

The event will be streamed on the Economic Club of Chicago’s YouTube channel.

Early Tuesday, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reported a large police presence along the lower side of Trump Tower.

Last week, Trump stayed in the city while heading to another appearance not in the Chicago area, leading to a number of street closures both Thursday night and Friday morning.

Trump's Tuesday event comes one day after his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, reportedly appeared at a fundraiser in Chicago's suburbs.

This would be Trump’s second appearance in Chicago during the campaign season, after he spoke as part of a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in the city. The event sparked controversy after Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity and promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he were elected president.

Vice President Kamala Harris did not appear at the convention, but spoke to delegates via a virtual call in the weeks that followed.

According to her campaign, Harris Tuesday is set to appear at an audio townhall in Detroit.