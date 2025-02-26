Dolton

2025 Dolton Mayoral Primary Results: Tiffany Henyard loses to former ally Jason House

Jason House, a Dolton trustee, had previously been an ally of Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but has since become one of her harshest critics in village government.

By NBC Chicago Staff

It's a new era for the village of Dolton.

In Tuesday's Democratic Party primary election, Dolton trustee Jason House defeated embattled, incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard, securing nearly 88% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

More than 4,400 votes were cast in the election, officials said, with House collecting 3,896. Henyard, who did not make an appearance Tuesday night at her Election Day headquarters, received 536, results showed.

Henyard was expected to release a statement about the results overnight. As of 6 a.m., NBC Chicago had not received a response from her campaign.

MORE: Find other suburban primary election results here

House has been a Dolton trustee since 2017, and is a former ally of Henyard, who is under federal investigation and is accused of questionable spending and retaliation. He will now face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the April 1 general election.

Kiana Belcher, Brittney Norwood and Ed Steave captured victories in the primary races for village trustees, while Alison Key won the primary for village clerk.

Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris will be the Democratic Party's nominee in the April 1 election for Thornton Township supervisor, meaning that Henyard will in all likelihood lose both of her political positions after the election season ends.

Elections 13 hours ago

Chicago-area elections to watch include Dolton mayor, Cicero town president

Elections Feb 24

Here are some Chicago-area primary election races to watch this week

Elections 9 hours ago

Decisive election results in Chicago area set stage for April races

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dolton
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us