It's a new era for the village of Dolton.

In Tuesday's Democratic Party primary election, Dolton trustee Jason House defeated embattled, incumbent Mayor Tiffany Henyard, securing nearly 88% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting.

More than 4,400 votes were cast in the election, officials said, with House collecting 3,896. Henyard, who did not make an appearance Tuesday night at her Election Day headquarters, received 536, results showed.

Henyard was expected to release a statement about the results overnight. As of 6 a.m., NBC Chicago had not received a response from her campaign.

House has been a Dolton trustee since 2017, and is a former ally of Henyard, who is under federal investigation and is accused of questionable spending and retaliation. He will now face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the April 1 general election.

Kiana Belcher, Brittney Norwood and Ed Steave captured victories in the primary races for village trustees, while Alison Key won the primary for village clerk.

Illinois State Sen. Napoleon Harris will be the Democratic Party's nominee in the April 1 election for Thornton Township supervisor, meaning that Henyard will in all likelihood lose both of her political positions after the election season ends.