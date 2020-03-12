Mike Madigan

Developer Who Secretly Recorded Madigan Charged With Wire Fraud

mike madigan serious
NBC Chicago

A Chicago developer who secretly recorded then-Ald. Danny Solis with House Speaker Michael Madigan in 2014 has been charged with wire fraud.

See Y. Wong was charged Wednesday in a federal court document in Chicago. It alleges a  scheme involving a construction loan from Cathay Bank to Emerald Homes, which Wong owned.

Wong’s arraignment has been set for Tuesday at the Dirksen Criminal Courthouse in the Loop.

Local

west chicago 20 mins ago

Man Charged With Fatal Stabbing During Fight in West Chicago

coronavirus 24 mins ago

Illinois Colleges Suspend In-Person Classes Over Coronavirus

In 2019, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Wong met with Solis and Madigan as they discussed whether the hotel developer would hire Madigan’s law firm to handle its real estate tax work.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Mike MadiganDanny Solis
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us