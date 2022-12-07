Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom

A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight.

HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State Rep. Bob Morgan, who witnessed the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Highland Park that left seven people dead and another 48 injured.

He says that the bill is the latest step in the grieving process for those affected by the tragedy.

“It has definitely been a difficult road since the Highland Park mass shooting earlier this summer,” he said. “Our community continues to grieve, but it also continues to physically, emotionally and spiritually heal.”

The proposed legislation would make it illegal to purchase assault weapons, extended magazines and specific other items. It would also raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state from 18 to 21, with exceptions made for members of the armed forces and the Illinois National Guard.

Residents who own assault weapons would be able to register them with the Illinois State Police for a fee.

“This would require the extra step of making sure that state police know who has these assault weapons in Illinois,” Morgan said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he hopes the legislation could potentially get some bipartisan backing, even though Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.

“I’m hopeful,” he said. “I think there are Republicans in the suburbs particularly who would vote for this, and whose constituents want this.”

While a vote isn’t expected until the lame duck session in January at the earliest, conservative opposition is already stirring against the proposed measure.

Richard Pearson of the Illinois State Rifle Association says that the group has backed numerous pieces of legislation, but that the proposed ban on assault weapons would lead to a legal challenge.

“We’ve given them every tool they’ve asked for,” he said. “Red flag laws, clear-and-present danger laws, mental health background checks. Everything they’ve asked for, we’ve given them.”

If Illinois were to pass the measure, it would become the eighth state to pass an assault weapons ban. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart compared the legislation to adding additional “emergency exits” in a large building.

“We need to have multiple ways to keep our communities safe,” he said. “This is just basic common sense. You wouldn’t only have one fire escape in a large building. You’d have several.”

The first hearing for the bill will take place on Monday. Sponsors of the legislation hope to put the measure up for a vote prior to the end of the lame duck session on Jan. 10.