Democratic National Committee Says Convention Will Be Downsized Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and concerns over a second wave of new cases, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that this year’s convention will be downsized significantly.

According to the DNC, the convention will be moved from Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’S Milwaukee Bucks, and will instead take place at the Wisconsin Center convention facility in downtown Milwaukee.

State delegations will not be in attendance at the event, but the DNC says that the traditional speeches, including that of the presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, will still take place at the convention center.

All speeches from the convention will be televised and live-streamed, and programming will also include so-called "curated content" from other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the United States.

The convention has been scaled down significantly during the pandemic, with the Democratic party securing both the Fiserv Forum and several buildings in the Wisconsin Center District for the event.

All official auxiliary events around the convention will be canceled in the interest of public health, according to the DNC.

The convention will still take place from Aug. 17-20, according to the DNC.

The Republican National Convention, originally set to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, will instead be hosted largely in Jacksonville, Florida after RNC officials and health officials in North Carolina couldn’t come to an agreement on health protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

Speeches and other convention events will be held in Jacksonville, while certain other convention business will still be held in Charlotte.