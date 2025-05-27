The Cubs and the city of Chicago have reached a deal, pending City Council approval, to install new anti-terrorism measures around Wrigley Field.

The deal was part of an expansive negotiation involving infrastructure improvements around the iconic ballpark, along with the resolution of a dispute over ownership of a parking lot that the two sides hope will better serve residents that live near the stadium.

“Wrigley is unique in that we are the only stadium governed by ordinance,” Ald. Bennett Lawson said. “It’s unique in that we’re in a neighborhood, and the impacts of the stadium and crowds have reached people’s front doors in ways they don’t at other stadiums.”

The $32 million project is highlighted by the installation of what Lawson’s office called “anti-terrorism-rated” security bollards, along with other infrastructure upgrades that will help to enhance pedestrian and venue safety around the ballpark.

Those bollards will be removable and will be able to be used at other high-profile events in the city as the need arises, Lawson said in an interview with NBC Chicago. Their installation is drawing attention after several high-profile tragedies involving individuals using vehicles to target pedestrians near large-scale events, including an incident in New Orleans in which 14 people were killed during a New Year's celebration prior to the Sugar Bowl in January.

Another incident in Liverpool on Monday saw dozens of people hospitalized after a van drove through a group of fans celebrating their soccer team's English Premier League title.

“Barriers and barricades are already up along high-traffic areas,” Lawson said. “This is a piece of that (plan), so that will help protect the four corners of the ballpark itself. It will also give us better security for the entire area, where we can move beyond the ballpark and focus on the next block when it comes to safety and security.”

Lawson said that the changes will also help free up police officers to attend to other areas around the stadium.

The project will also include moving lightpoles to accommodate new security features, and will also widen sidewalks along Addison near the ballpark to help protect pedestrians near the stadium.

Funding for the project will be split between the Cubs, the city and the state of Illinois, Lawson said. The Cubs will pay a minimum of $8 million toward the project, and will be responsible for designing and executing plans around the ballpark. The team will also cover cost overruns under the proposed deal if the City Council approves it.

The city’s portion of the funding will amount to no more than $10 million, and will be drawn from a fund set up in 2014 as part of a new ordinance governing night games at the Friendly Confines, according to Lawson’s office.

Finally, the state of Illinois has pledged to cover $12 million of the project through funding drawn from the Department of Homeland Security and other anti-terrorism funding sources.

The original negotiations surrounded a piece of land called “The Highlander Lot,” which the team uses for player parking and for VIP parking, according to Lawson’s office.

That land, located along Seminary Avenue, was originally owned by a railroad, but ownership was unclear as the city and the Cubs pushed back-and-forth on proposed infrastructure changes, with neighbors complaining of a narrow alleyway that made it difficult for them to leave their garages and for city vehicles to traverse the road.

Under the deal, the Cubs will take clean title ownership of the land the parking lot sits on, but will move their fence by approximately two feet to widen the alley to help traffic flow. The team will also construct a turnabout for city vehicles such as garbage trucks to better enter and exit the alley.

Lawson said that the settlement will help to save the city and the Cubs litigation costs, and will ultimately help to improve safety and traffic flow in the neighborhood.

“We’ve been working on this for years, around Wrigley and around large events like Pride, the marathon and others around the city,” he said. “Whatever we can do to lean into technology and infrastructure to free up an officer do actual police work is what we’re doing here.”

There is no word on when work will begin on the project.