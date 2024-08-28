Could there soon be a new Illinois flag? Secretary of State opens state flag redesign contest

For the first time in decades, Illinois could adopt a new state flag -- and you could be the one to design it.

Last year, Senate Bill 1818 -- appropriately named after the year Illinois became a state -- created a commission to evaluate the state’s current flag, and decide whether or not it is time to design a new one. In Aug. of 2023, the bill was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Wednesday, the Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that the Illinois Flag Commission will officially get to work, and begin accepting submissions from the public for a new state flag design beginning Sept. 3.

Designs can be submitted online or vial mail, until Oct. 18, the announcement said. The commission will work with schools and libraries to encourage residents and students to take part.

“I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state," Giannoulias said in the announcement. “The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”

Of the designs submitted, the commission will select 10 "based on how they reflect the identity of Illinois," the announcement said. The commission will then host an online public survey for residents to vote on their favorites -- or to keep the current flag, the announcement said.

Voting will begin Jan. 1, 2025, and last approximately two months, according to officials.

Following voting and public feedback, the commission will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly, where members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag or retain the current design, the announcement said.

Ultimately, the commission can make edits to designs and will have the final say, the announcement said.

"The bill allows for the commission to evaluate if a new state flag would better represent the state’s diversity of urban, suburban and rural communities and inspire renewed state pride among Illinoisans," the announcement said.

The redesign process will be largely modeled after that of Utah, which created a task force in 2021 that solicited designs from libraries, schools and other institutions. In total, more than 7,000 designs were ultimately submitted.

Illinois is the latest state to seek a new flag design, the announcement said, with Minnesota unveiling a new flag in December 2023. Both Michigan and Maine are also considering an official change in their state flags, Giannoulias' office said.

Here's how to submit a design, and what else to know.

Submission guidelines

Design elements can include natural features of the state, history and culture of the state, the announcement said. There is no limit on flag shape or ratio, but designs may be edited by the commission, the announcement added.

There is also no limit on colors, but a design of fewer than three colors is recommended by the commission.

Participants are required to provide their first and last name, address, email address and phone number when submitting a design. They are also required to explain their relationship to Illinois and provide a description of their flag entry, the announcement said.

Persons under 18 may submit designs if submitted in coordination with a parent/guardian, teacher or adult mentor, officials said.

Designs must not be AI generated, or copied from other designs or use existing logos or copyrighted materials. However, the design can include elements or reproductions of the State Seal or any prior Illinois State flag, according to officials.

Officials also said that by submitting a design, the participating is "authorizing the Commission and the State of Illinois to take ownership of the design."

How to submit a flag design

Participants can visit www.ilsos.gov and upload online or submit their design via mail addressed to Illinois Flag Commission, Howlett Building, Room 476, 501 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62756

To upload an image, the file will need to be 5 MB or less and in PNG, GIF, or JPG format. There should be no watermarks or frames around the image.

Submissions are limited to three per person.

Submissions from outside the United States, i.e. military bases, need to be made by regular mail, the announcement said.

Important deadlines

The commission will begin accepting new flag designs beginning Sept. 1.

Designs can be submitted online or via mail, until Oct. 18.

Public voting on the designs will begin Jan. 1, 2025, and last approximately two months, according to officials.

What Illinois flag currently looks like

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois’ first state flag was adopted in 1915, and it looked very similar to the way the banner looks today.

It simply used the Great Seal of the State of Illinois, which pictures a bald eagle holding a banner that reads “State Sovereignty, National Union.” It was modeled after the Great Seal of the United States.

The dates “1818” and “1868” on the seal represent the year Illinois was established as a state and the year that the state’s seal was redesigned, according to IDNR.

The original flag was tweaked in Sept. 1969, with the word “Illinois” added to the bottom.

Flag of Illinois - US state fluttering in the wind against a cloudy sky 3d rendering

Why Design a New Flag?

State Sen. Doris Turner, who sponsored Senate Bill 1818, called history “breathing and ever-evolving” in comments made after the Senate passed a bill to establish the commission, and says it is her hope that designing a new flag will inspire renewed civic pride among the state’s residents.

“We need to ensure government is evolving with the times, so people are engaged and part of what is going on across this state,” she said in a statement.

She also cited the diverse makeup of the state, including a large metropolis like Chicago and communities both large and small that are an economic engine for the Midwest.

“Illinois is a diverse state made up of rural, urban and suburban communities, and is known for its agriculture, strong workforce, home of Abraham Lincoln and more,” she said. “Our flag doesn’t show that. It’s time we have a flag that truly represents our state.

In Wednesday's announcement, State Rep. Kam Buckner, who serves on the commission said "a new design presents a unique opportunity to honor our heritage while showcasing the evolving story of Illinois."