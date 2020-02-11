Timing of New Jussie Smollett Indictment Questioned In Light of Candidate Kim Foxx

Kim Foxx did not show up to Tuesday night’s candidate forum in Lakeview, but her opponents did, piling on the Cook County State’s Attorney hours after a new indictment was announced against former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett.

A couple of candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney Bill Fioretti and Donna More called for her resignation.

Foxx appeared earlier in the day for a re-election endorsement from local clergy as supporters defended her from questions about Jussie Smollett’s indictment by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb.

She acknowledged making mistakes in Jussie Smollett’s case saying, “We dropped the ball in our transparency in the way that we handled this case… and what I’ve learned from that is that we have to be more vocal, that we have to talk about our work.”

The timing of Smollett’s indictment seems suspicious to Foxx’s supporters as elections are about a month away.

The primary election for Cook County State’s Attorney is March 17.

The new indictment comes a little more than one year since Smollett first reported he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack in Chicago. Police later alleged Smollett staged the attack because he was dissatisfied with his salary.

Police at the time said Smollett paid two brothers $3,500 to carry out the staged attack. Evidence, including text messages and video surveillance, emerged of the brothers communicating with Smollett days before the alleged attack. One of the brothers, fitness trainer Abimbola Osundairo, appeared on Smollett’s show “Empire.”

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20, 2019, with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report, but in a surprising move, all charges against him were then dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

The actor agreed to community service and to forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office said wiping Smollett’s record was a “just disposition and appropriate resolution” but noted they “did not exonerate” him.

The case raised questions over how Kim Foxx and her office handled the investigation.