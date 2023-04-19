Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin Weighing 2024 Congressional Run

Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin has formed an exploratory committee, as she weighs a potential run for Congress in Illinois’ seventh district.

Conyears-Ervin, who was just reelected to her post earlier this year after running unopposed in the Feb. 28 election, says that she wants to help “breathe new life” into the communities represented by the district.

“Today, I am taking steps to run for Congress to serve the people of Illinois’ seventh Congressional district,” she said in a statement. “I have lived in this district my entire life, and I understand the bold leadership that is needed to breathe new life into our communities.”

Conyears-Ervin, a Garfield Park resident, says that she formed the exploratory committee to “hit the ground running” when she’s ready to fully launch her campaign.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The district has been represented by Rep. Danny Davis since Jan. 1997. He defeated primary challenger Kina Collins in the 2022 primary, and ran unopposed in the general election to earn another term in office.

Davis has not indicated whether he will seek reelection in 2024, and Conyears-Ervin praised his legacy.

“Congressman Danny Davis has ably served the people of the seventh district for many years,” she said. “Whenever he should choose to retire, I will be running to succeed him and continue his legacy of service.”