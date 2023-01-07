Chicago Mayoral Candidates Face Off at Forum Focusing On Issues Affecting the Disabled Community

Several candidates running for Chicago mayor, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took part in one of the first forums of the campaign season Saturday.

The forum was organized Access Living of Chicago, an advocacy center dedicated to helping disabled individuals, and primarily focused on issues pertaining to the disabled community. Candidates addressed key issues affecting disabled Chicagoans, including housing and mental health services.

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, said as mayor, he would prioritize topics affecting the disabled community, including home living arrangements, access to transportation as well recreation and public safety.

"If we're going to be true to the idea that all of us are created equal, we cannot leave anyone behind, thus implementation of ADA and other advances for this community is critical..." he said.

Lightfoot contended her administration has worked tirelessly to make Chicago the most accessible city in the country, including eliminating the subminimum wage, founding a career center and deploying economic resources to build housing for the visually impaired.

"It's a long list of which I'm very proud," she stated.

Some opponents, however, accused Lightfoot of failing to keep promises.

"The city deserves a mayor who will take it seriously," said candidate and Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner.

Another mayoral hopeful, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, said, "The truth of the matter is that city government has failed over and over again."

An additional topic of interest was public transportation, specifically the CTA.

Paul Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO, said he would eliminate private security and hire additional police officers so that platforms and train stations could be covered by law enforcement.

Candidates also touched on the criminal justice system and how they plan to strengthen diversion and re-entry programs.

"I’m utterly tired of politicians using those returning home for political gain," stated candidate and community activist Ja'Mal Green.

"The folks on this stage are not going to be as clear as I am," Johnson commented. "We spend too much on jails and incarcerations."