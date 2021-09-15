Mayor Lori Lightfoot Expected to Announce New Leader of Chicago Public Schools

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the announcement beginning at 9 a.m. in the player above.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce the new leader of Chicago Public Schools Wednesday, months after former chief executive officer Dr. Janice Jackson left the role.

Lightfoot is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday alongside CPS leadership at Benito Juarez High School. (Watch live in the player above)

While the mayor's office has not officially confirmed who she will pick, Pedro Martinez, the superintendent for San Antonio schools, has been repeatedly reported among the front runners. Martinez is also a graduate of Benito Juarez.

A source with knowledge of the pick confirmed to NBC 5 that Martinez would be named Wednesday.

Dr. José M. Torres has been serving as interim CEO since June, following Jackson's announcement earlier in the year that she would leave her position at the end of her contract to spend time with her family.

Martinez has served as superintendent for the San Antonio Independent School District since 2015. Before that, he was superintendent-in-residence for the Nevada Department of Education. Martinez also served as the chief financial officer at Chicago Public Schools under Arne Duncan, the former U.S. secretary of education.