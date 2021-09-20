Watch Live: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to Deliver 2022 Budget Address Monday

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to deliver her 2022 budget address during Monday's City Council meeting, where she is reportedly expected to announce an increase in city's property tax levy.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing influential city aldermen, reported Lightfoot will announce in her address a $76.5 million increase in Chicago's property tax levy, though all other taxes, fines and fees will remain steady thanks to federal stimulus funds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (Watch live in the player above)

Last month, Lightfoot released the city's 2022 budget forecast, projecting a $733 million shortfall.

"While we still have hard work ahead of us in order to close this gap, this figure is a great indication that our city is fiscally bouncing back from this crisis,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Whereas last year we were faced with a $1.2 billion ‘Pandemic Budget,’ this year we have shifted to a ‘Recovery Budget’ that not only reflects the challenges we have been presented with, but the number of resources we’ve brought to bear to address them."

Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget last year included property and gas tax increases among other revenue-generating and cost-cutting measures to tackle an historic $1.2 billion shortfall that was exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic.

That property tax increase was twofold: a one-time increase generating $43 million as well as a plan to raise property taxes each year with inflation, tying it to the consumer price index.

Lightfoot's plan last year also included an increase on the city's gas tax by $0.03, from $0.05 to $0.08 cents per gallon, and also generated revenue by lowering the threshold to issue $35 speeding tickets to drivers going as little as 6 to 9 mph over the limit, rather than 10 mph above the limit as it was previously.