The city of Chicago has joined a wide-reaching lawsuit against the Trump administration, asserting the president can’t downsize government without Congressional approval.

The suit was filed in San Francisco this week, with a large group of cities, counties, unions and activism groups arguing that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional, with Chicago officials pointing to numerous city services that have already been interrupted by the administration.

"I am proud that Chicago is taking this stand with cities, counties, and workers from across the country," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "The Trump Administration's plan to gut the federal government threatens our way of life and would significantly impact our ability to keep residents and communities safe and healthy. We cannot abide by that. With this lawsuit, we uphold our duty to come together and decisively call out the reckless dismantling of our government."

The city cited multiple targets of the Trump administration that could have adverse consequences for residents. They specifically mentioned cuts at the National Weather service, along with cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Trump’s administration is seeking to trim $1.7 billion from the NWS’ budget, including cuts that would eliminate all climate-focused research. The administration is also aiming to cut 27% from the NOAA’s funding, with Chicago officials arguing such moves could make it harder to keep residents safe at events like Lollapalooza and the city’s NASCAR race.

The Associated Press reported one of the cuts to FEMA would end a program aimed at helping communities prepare for natural disasters like floods and fires, with other cuts potentially impacting disaster relief funding.

The Federal News Network reported the Trump administration is seeking to trim the EPA’s workforce by up to 65%, and the Brookings Institute confirmed the Trump administration has cut HHS’ staffing by more than a quarter, along with significant restructuring within the department.

According to the city, several significant unions, including the Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, have joined into the lawsuit, along with San Francisco, Baltimore and King County in Washington.