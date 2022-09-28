Chicago Early Voting Sites for 2022 General Election to Open Next Week

The city of Chicago announced that early voting for the 2022 general election will get underway next week at two locations in the city, with more locations set to open later in the month.

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, early balloting will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

Early voting will be available at the CBOE’s supersite, located at 191 North Clark, and at the CBOE office, located on the sixth floor at 69 West Washington.

Voting will be available at both sites through Nov. 7, the day before the 2022 general election. Extended hours will be available beginning Oct. 31, according to the city.

Hours through Oct. 30 will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

All registered voters in Chicago are eligible to vote at either of the sites, and voter registration will also be provided at all early voting sites, according to city officials.

Beginning Oct. 24, early voting sites will open in each of Chicago’s 50 wards, with polling places open the same hours as the supersite and CBOE offices.

Voters with questions can call 312-269-7900, or visit the CBOE’s website.

Under Illinois law, early voting can begin 40 days prior to an election, meaning that other counties are opening early voting sites on Thursday. More information on those sites can be found HERE.