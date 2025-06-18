Chicago police leadership could soon have the ability to declare a temporary, or “snap,” curfew to help cut down on large gatherings in downtown.

The measure passed in a closely split vote on Wednesday afternoon, marking the third time the bill has been debated in council chambers.

Ald. Brian Hopkins was a firm supporter of the measure, saying his goal is to keep the public safe after a series of high profile “teen takeovers” in the downtown area, including two in recent months that ended with shots fired in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Hopkins said that Police Supt. Larry Snelling was in favor of the ordinance, as he’ll be empowered to make the decision to institute curfews when needed.

“The superintendent has indicated his firm support for the ordinance. It’s a tool that he wants and knows how to use effectively and constitutionally to prevent some of these violent teen trends from happening,” he had said yesterday.

Under provisions of the ordinance, Snelling and Chicago police will have the authority to impose temporary curfews for specific areas of the city if they receive intelligence that large gatherings are planned, or if violence could occur within such gatherings that are already underway.

Snelling has said that he is willing to utilize the measure in advance, but did question whether he would ever use the 30-minute-notice portion of the bill, calling it “unfair” to those individuals already at a location.

“It would be used as a deterrent, where if we had that information days prior to implementing the curfew in that location, that we would send out notifications to Child Protective Services, to parents, to everyone,” he had told the Chicago Sun-Times in a recent interview.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been an outspoken critic of the bill, and has indicated that he will veto it.

“I stand against this proposal because we need data-driven strategies to guide our community,” he said.

Under Chicago law, the measure would require 34 votes to override Johnson’s veto, with the bill only receiving 27 votes in passing the chamber on Wednesday.

Ald. Matt O’Shea said that the city needs to get serious about tackling the issue of “teen takeovers” in downtown.

“I am sick and tired of people talking public safety and when a difficult vote comes, they run out the back door,” he said.