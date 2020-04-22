Chicago City Council to Meet Virtually, Vote on Lightfoot’s Pick for Top Cop

Chicago City Council was scheduled to meet virtually Wednesday, with several items on the agenda, including a vote on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick for the city's new police superintendent.

All 50 aldermen were expected to attend the meeting via video conference, the second time the Council has met in this manner since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Forty-eight aldermen and Lightfoot participated in an abbreviated version of a meeting via Zoom the previous week. That meeting lasted just 45 minutes - a far cry from the hours typically spent on the proceedings when they are held at City Hall each Wednesday.

Several major items were expected to be covered during Wednesday's meeting, including a vote to give Lightfoot emergency powers when it comes to city spending and awarding contracts during the coronavirus crisis. Some questioned whether to give the mayor that authority.

"We have to not be transparent in the council, between the legislative body and the executive body. I find problems there," 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts said.

Lightfoot was not surprised by the pushback, though city officials believe a majority of the expenses incurred related to the pandemic will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Wednesday's meeting will also include a confirmation vote on newly-appointed Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Lightfoot introduced the aldermen to Brown in last week's virtual meeting, and the City Council Committee on Public Safety voted Monday in favor of recommending Brown's appointment to the position.

Brown was with the Dallas Police Department for 33 years, spending his last six as the city's top cop before his retirement in 2016. Perhaps most notably during his tenure, he led the department during the city's deadly police shooting in July 2016, when a gunman targeted officers in downtown Dallas, fatally shooting five officers and wounding nine others. Since his retirement, he's taken advisory roles and speaking engagements on security, law enforcement and crisis management, according to his website.

If confirmed, Brown will replace former Supt. Eddie Johnson, who Lightfoot fired in December, one month before his previously planned retirement was set to take effect, alleging he intentionally misled her and the public about an incident in which he had been found slumped over the wheel of his car after a night of drinking. The position was then temporarily filled by interim Supt. Charlie Beck.

Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at around 10 a.m. CST and includes time for public comment.