Chicago City Council mulls natural gas ban, skips vote on police arbitration

The Chicago City Council debated several controversial ordinances on Wednesday, mulling a proposal on banning the use of natural gas in new construction and delaying a vote on a controversial question over police arbitration.

The council also declined to take up a measure that would have called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, angering protesters who were calling for such a measure in the chamber.

Lawmakers have made waves in recent days after the introduction of the Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance, which would prohibit the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels in new construction projects.

“This ordinance is a step forward,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “We have to do it for the people and do it for the planet.”

According to the Illinois Green Alliance, the measure would be similar to ones in New York and Los Angeles, with some experts expressing concerns that exposure to chemicals emitted from the burning of natural gas could lead to increased rates of cancer and asthma.

The American Gas Association issued a statement condemning the ordinance, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“From providing affordable energy to consumers to driving down emissions, the benefits this fuel has for our nation are tangible and impossible to ignore,” the group said. “Any push to ban natural gas in Chicago would raise costs to consumers, jeopardize environmental progress and deny affordable energy to underserved populations.”

The ordinance wasn't the only one that caused fireworks in council chambers. Lawmakers also deferred a measure that would allow Chicago police officers accused of misconduct to have their cases heard behind closed doors, rather than a public meeting of the Chicago Police Board.

Some lawmakers tried to force a vote on the measure, but were voted down as the session ended.

John Catanzara, president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police, has been critical of the City Council's push for such cases to be heard in public, and blasted Wednesday's adjournment without a vote.

“We were done before the last City Council meeting. They had once last chance at it,” he said. “They decided they wanted war, and war they will get.”

The police union argues that officers should have the same right to private arbitration that is extended to other public employees in the state. The city has been resistant to that idea, a battle that is expected to continue between Johnson and Catanzara.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez said safety is of the utmost importance when it comes to the police contract.

“If the public cannot trust that there is appropriate discipline of police officers, then that safety is eroded,” he said.

The mayor is holding firm, invoking the secrecy that surrounded the Laquan McDonald Case as reason why he supports public hearings.

“Policing and the public, that is a relationship I am trying to repair so its important we have a transparent process,” he said.

There was more anger in the chambers as a loud group of Pro-Palestinian protesters demanded the city call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The council did not take up the measure, instead backing a resolution supporting an international day of Holocaust awareness.

Johnson spoke out after the meeting, saying he supports a ceasefire in the war-torn region.

“At this point now I believe we are looking at 25,000 Palestinians who were killed during this war and the killing has to stop,” he said.

Israel says it believes Hamas is still holding approximately 110 hostages, in addition to at least two dozen other individuals who have died in captivity or were killed during the months-long conflict.

According to the Associated Press, Israel has demanded the release of all remaining hostages as part of any deal. Hamas has responded with demands that Israel release Palestinian prisoners, including militants who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians that caused a dramatic escalation in the conflict.

Egyptian officials said Israel had offered a two-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, but Hamas rejected the offer, saying no hostages would be released until an end is declared to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.