Chicago City Council Incumbents Survive Petition Challenges Ahead of 2023 Election

Several incumbent members of the City Council have survived petition challenges so far, including 8th Ward Ald. Michelle Harris, with the board of elections overruling an objection to her nominating petitions.

Sean Flynn, one of two other candidates left on the ballot to oppose Harris, had an objection against his petitions withdrawn, while Geno Young’s candidacy is now over after it was ruled that he didn’t meet the signature requirement to appear on the ballot.

In the city’s 7th ward, Ald. Gregory Mitchell’s petitions were challenged, but that was also withdrawn, leaving him to face Anthony Blair and Jocilyn Floyd, both of whom also have pending challenges in front of the board.

Ald. Jason Ervin, who represents the city’s 28th ward, also survived a petition challenge after it was dismissed by the board last week, as did 26th ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado.

In the 42nd ward, Ald. Brendan Reilly will now run unopposed after Chris Cleary withdrew his candidacy. An objection to his nominating petitions had been withdrawn, but the Chicago Board of Elections confirmed that he had withdrawn from the race.

Other members of the City Council that are currently running unopposed include 17th ward Ald. David Moore, 27th ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., 32nd ward Ald. Scott Waugespack, and 47th ward Ald. Matt Martin.

Most of the petition challenges will likely be resolved in coming days, with the general election set for Feb. 28 in Chicago.