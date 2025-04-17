Months after President Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants accused or convicted in connection to the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol, the Chicago City Council will now prohibit those individuals from getting city jobs.

The ordinance, which passed by a 44-3 margin, orders the Commissioner of Human Resources to reject any applicant for employment who was convicted in connection to the riots, which left five Capitol police officers dead and caused dozens of injuries.

Chicago Alds. Nicholas Sposato, Anthony Napolitano and Jim Gardiner were the only three members of the chamber to vote against the ban, according to WTTW.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that more than 50 residents in Illinois were either convicted or charged with participating in the riots, and were among those pardoned by Trump when he returned to the White House in January.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump issued roughly 1,500 pardons and commuted more than a dozen sentences in connection to the attack, which occurred amid his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had previously issued an executive order prohibiting the state from hiring employees that were convicted in the riots in late January.

“These rioters attacked law enforcement officers protecting people in the Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy,” Pritzker said in a written directive obtained by NBC News. “Our state workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers. No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government.”