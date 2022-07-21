Chicago Ald. Michelle Smith Announces Retirement

Another member of the Chicago City Council is stepping down from their position, with Ald. Michelle Smith announcing that she will leave office after 11 years.

Smith, whose 43rd Ward includes parts of Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Old Town, announced that she will retire from her position on Aug. 12.

“My decision to retire prior to the completion of this term is a difficult and deeply personal one,” she said in a statement on her website. “At this point in my life, I have deepening responsibilities towards family and friends. These personal issues mandate that I step down now.”

Smith is the chair of the council’s Ethics and Government Oversight committee, and also sits on the finance, public safety and budget and government operations committees, among others.

She is just the latest member of the City Council to retire from her position. Ald. Michael Scott Jr., who represented the city’s 24th Ward, resigned in May, and was replaced by his sister Monique Scott.

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was forced to resign in February after he was convicted on federal bank fraud charges.

Ald. Harry Osterman has announced that he will not seek reelection in 2023, and neither will Ald. James Cappleman.