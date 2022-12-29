illinois safe-t act

Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling

After months of debate and numerous changes to the final product, the SAFE-T Act in Illinois was set to abolish cash bail beginning on Jan. 1, but that will likely not take place after Wednesday's ruling

By Staff Report and The AP

NBC Universal, Inc.

In 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 like the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional.

The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs around the state in opposition of the legislation pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington in Kankakee County ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, specifically ruling bail reform and pre-trial release provisions in the Pre-Trial Fairness Act are unconstitutional. Specifically, Cunnington's ruling held that the SAFE-T Act violated the Separation of Powers Clause, the Victim Rights Act, and unconstitutionally amended Article I, Section 9 of Illinois' constitution, which codified cash bail in the state.

The elimination of cash bail was set to take effect Jan. 1, but the full ramifications of the ruling remain uncertain.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the bail portion of the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, however, said "it is important to note that it is not binding in any other case, including those involving criminal defendants in any of the state’s 102 counties."

"Today’s ruling affirms that we are still a government of the people, and that the Constitutional protections afforded to the citizens of Illinois – most importantly the right to exercise our voice with our vote – are inalienable," Rowe said in a statement.

More: As Judge Rules SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail Unconstitutional, A Look Back at What the Bill Says

Local

travel 1 hour ago

5 Things To Know About Southwest Airlines' ‘Meltdown,' From Canceled Flights to Stranded Bags

Starbucks 2 hours ago

Starbucks' Reward System is Changing Next Year. Here's What It Will Take to Get a Free Drink

Raoul said the state will appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.

"To definitively resolve this challenge to the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act, Governor Pritzker, the legislative leaders named in the consolidated cases and I intend to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where we will ask the court to reverse the circuit court’s decision," he said in a statement.

Raoul also emphasized that other portions of the bill, including new requirements for body cameras and other police reforms, were allowed to stand under the terms of the court order.

While several Chicago-area counties were included in the suit, many were not. Among the most notable was Cook County, the largest county in Illinois.

Here's the full list of 65 counties included in the suit:

  1. Adams County
  2. Bond County
  3. Boone County
  4. Brown County
  5. Carroll County
  6. Cass County
  7. Christian County
  8. Clay County
  9. Clinton County
  10. Coles County
  11. Cumberland County
  12. DeKalb County
  13. DeWitt County
  14. Douglas County
  15. Effingham County
  16. Fayette County
  17. Ford County
  18. Franklin County
  19. Fulton County
  20. Greene County
  21. Grundy County
  22. Hancock County
  23. Henderson County
  24. Jackson County
  25. Jasper County
  26. Jefferson County
  27. Jersey County
  28. Jo Daviess County
  29. Johnson County
  30. Kankakee County
  31. Kendall County
  32. Knox County
  33. LaSalle County
  34. Lee County
  35. Livingston County
  36. Logan County
  37. Macon County
  38. Mason County
  39. Madison County
  40. Massac County
  41. McDonough County
  42. McHenry County
  43. McLean County
  44. Mercer County
  45. Monroe County
  46. Montgomery County
  47. Moultrie County
  48. Ogle County
  49. Perry County
  50. Pope County
  51. Pulaski County
  52. Randolph County
  53. Saline County
  54. Sangamon County
  55. Scott County
  56. Shelby County
  57. Stephenson County
  58. Tazewell County
  59. Union County
  60. Vermilion County
  61. Washington County
  62. White County
  63. Will County
  64. Winnebago County
  65. Woodford County

This article tagged under:

illinois safe-t act
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us