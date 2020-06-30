illinois politics

Businessman Jesus Solorio Announces Run Against Rep. Chuy Garcia in Illinois' 4th District

WATERLOO, IA – SEPTEMBER 27: Voting booths are set up for early voting at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on September 27, 2012 in Waterloo, Iowa. Early voting starts today in Iowa where in the 2008 election 36 percent of voters cast an early ballot. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Chicago businessman Jesus Solorio Jr. officially announced Tuesday that he will run against Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in Illinois’ 4th Congressional District in the November general election.

Solorio, chairman of the Hispanic GOP Organization, was appointed by the 4th Republican Congressional State Central Committee to replace Christopher Lasky, who was the lone Republican candidate on the primary ballot in March.

Lasky passed away in Dec. 2019 after contracting a respiratory infection.

Solorio officially announced his candidacy Tuesday, saying that he will seek to reduce crime, slash unemployment and lower taxes.

“For too long, Illinois has been under one party rule – it’s time to break this stronghold and make our communities thrive,” he said in a statement. “Every election cycle, entrenched politicians promise us the same things, then go on to accomplish very little. Using scare tactics, they try to hide their failures by confusing voters, and that stops today.”

Solorio criticized Garcia, saying the Congressman “won’t do the hard work” needed to change the economic realities of his constituents.

“This election is the most important election of our lifetime and we must fight to keep the American dream alive,” he said.

Solorio will likely face an uphill battle to replace Garcia, who won 86.6 percent of the vote in the 2018 election as he trounced Republican Mark Wayne Lorch.

This is the first time Garcia has run for re-election after he replaced former Rep. Luis Gutierrez in 2018.  

