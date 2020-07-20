Raymond Lopez

Bricks Thrown Through Window of Ald. Ray Lopez's Brighton Park Office

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people threw bricks through the window of Ald. Ray Lopez’s (15th) office Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

They were seen throwing the bricks at 11:43 p.m. at the office, 2736 W. 47th St., according to Chicago police.

The suspects ran away and no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate, police said.

Local

Morgan Park 2 hours ago

5 People Shot, 2 Fatally, on Chicago's Far South Side

COPA 14 hours ago

At Least 20 Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police Officers After Grant Park Protest

Lopez called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet about the incident early Monday.

“When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign,” Lopez wrote. “Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city!”

The incident comes more than a week after someone threw a brick into Lopez’s Brighton Park home and set fire to a neighbor’s garage.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Raymond LopezBrighton Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us