Brandon Johnson to Be Sworn in as Chicago Mayor on May 15. Here's What You Need to Know About His Inauguration

Chicago mayor-elect Brandon Johnson will officially take office in just one week.

Johnson, who defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 runoff election in the city, will be sworn in as mayor on May 15 as he vows to operate a more-transparent administration than his predecessors.

“I want every single Chicagoan to feel that together, we’re writing a new chapter for our city, because we are,” Johnson said in a statement. “The goal of this inauguration is to be as collaborative and inclusive as possible, because that will be the goal of our government in City Hall.”

According to Johnson’s inaugural committee, the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly known as the UIC Pavilion.

Johnson will take his oath of office during the event, along with members of the Chicago City Council and citywide elected officials, including Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Tickets, which were released to the general public on Monday, are free, but only available on a "first come, first served" basis. They can be reserved using this link.

After that ceremony, an open house will be held at City Hall at 2 p.m. This event will also be open to the public, with details to be released next week.

Further information is expected to be released in the days ahead on the ceremony and other festivities. Residents can get the latest updates on the committee’s website.