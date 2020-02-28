Blagojevich Offers to Send You Personalized Videos… for a Price

Looks like Gov. Rod Blagojevich has found a new way to make some money after being freed from prison this month.

The former Illinois governor is now offering up personalized videos to anyone who wants one – for a price.

Using the Cameo platform, Blagojevich is charging $115, as of Friday morning, for a single video, but the cost has risen consistently since he first launched his services Thursday afternoon for just $40.

The online service offers strangers personalized videos from celebrities for occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, work achievements and more.

“If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other kind of shout out, I can’t wait to hear from you,” he says in a video on the site.

Blagojevich’s 14-year federal prison sentence on corruption charges was commuted by President Donald Trump last week.