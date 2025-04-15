Former President Joe Biden will be in Chicago Tuesday as he makes his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Biden will address a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD), according to a press release from the group.

The sold-out conference will be focused on bolstering and strengthening Social Security, and will feature several other high-profile speakers, according to its website.

“We are deeply honored President Biden is making his first public appearance at ACRD’s sold-out conference,” said Rachel Buck, ACRD Executive Director, in a statement. “As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive. As a result, we are thrilled the President will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security.”

The 82-year-old Democrat has largely avoided speaking publicly since leaving the White House in January. That's even as Trump frequently blames Biden for many of the nation's problems, often attacking his predecessor by name.

Biden is expected to fight back in an early evening speech to the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. While Biden has made a handful of public appearances in recent weeks, Tuesday's high-profile address focuses on a critical issue for tens of millions of Americans that could define next year's midterm elections.

Trump almost immediately began slashing the government workforce upon his return to the White House, including thousands of employees at the Social Security Administration.

Along with a planned layoff of 7,000 workers and controversial plans to impose tighter identity-proofing measures for recipients, the SSA has been sued over a decision to allow Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to access individuals’ Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information.

Musk, the world’s richest man and one of Trump’s most influential advisers, has called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

At the same time, Social Security recipients have complained about long call wait times as the agency’s “my Social Security” benefits portal has seen an increase in outages. Individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income, including disabled seniors and low-income adults and children, also reported receiving a notice that said they were “not receiving benefits.”

According to the group’s website, ACRD’s mission is to “support the disabled community through unwavering commitment and purpose-driven support to disability advocates.”

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, who served as commissioner of the Social Security Administration during Biden’s term in office, will also address the convention. Former Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former Sen. Roy Blunt are also slated to speak, according to organizers.

“Social Security is a sacred promise between generations,” O’Malley said. "We are deeply grateful to the President for joining us at ACRD to discuss how we can keep that promise for all Americans.”

Biden's keynote address is slated to take place between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.