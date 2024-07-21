Reactions are pouring in after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for the presidency on Sunday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former President Barack Obama and Sen. Dick Durbin all issued statements on Biden's decision, which could have massive consequences for the 2024 election.

Here’s a rundown:

Former President Barack Obama:

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker:

"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime. As President of the United States he led us through a recovery from a devastating pandemic and shepherded our economy away from a recession to prosperity. He worked across the aisle to pass some of the most consequential legislation in decades to rebuild our roads and bridges while investing in the infrastructure and jobs of the 21st century. Perhaps most consequentially, President Biden restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House.

You can read the full statement here.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin:

“Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country.

“Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort.”

Illinois Republican Party:

"Today's announcement is the culmination of years of lies from the Biden White House and Democrats shaming anyone who questioned the fitness of President Biden. Democrats are divided, torn apart by their own duplicity trying to pass off President Biden's inability to fulfill his role, while Republicans stand united behind President Trump and an agenda of freedom, prosperity, and safety. Democrats have become the party of self-service while Republicans have become the voice of this nation. We as Illinois Republicans must continue to call attention to JB Pritzker's tax-and-spend, pro-criminal agenda that drives families away from this state to protect the rest of the nation."

Illinois House Speaker Emmanuel “Chris” Welch

“President Biden has put our country first time and time again. His commitment to moving forward even amidst adversity and personal loss embodies who we are as Americans. Today, he has put our country first again.

“I want to thank President Biden for his selfless leadership, and for again putting our country and our democracy ahead of individual ambition. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help move a united Democratic Party forward to victory in November.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:

“President Biden united the country by defeating Donald Trump in 2020 and Chicago is grateful for his leadership and service. Today, President Biden cemented his legacy as the rare leader who puts the people above himself.

“It is vital for our entire party to come together and support Vice President Kamala Harris. I am proud to give her my full endorsement.

“Vice President Harris is the visionary leader that we need now to defeat the threat of another Trump presidency. She has proven herself as a fearless defender of our democracy. I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next president.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history. I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Rep. Sean Casten:

“President Joe Biden is among the most effective presidents in American history. Over the last four years, Congress has worked hand-in-hand with President Biden to pass the largest investment in climate action ever. Together, we passed a robust infrastructure bill to fix roads and bridges across Illinois. We passed the first gun violence prevention bill in decades. We expanded health coverage for veterans, with more than one million of them using the PACT Act to gain access to the care they need. We returned the United States to the pinnacle of global manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act.

“More than anything else, President Biden restored the dignity of the Oval Office and reinforced American leadership abroad. We owe him our thanks and gratitude for his five decades of public service.

“The coming election is a referendum on the future of American democracy. The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one. Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for President of the United States.”

Rep. Mary Miller:

"Democrat “mega donors” forced Biden out in a backroom deal and selected Kamala Harris to serve their interests. Kamala Harris is the face of the two greatest scandals of the Biden presidency: the cover-up of Joe Biden’s severe cognitive decline and the deadly border invasion. President Trump will defeat 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris, and we will Make America Great Again."

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García:

“President Biden is putting our country over his political career, and that’s the definition of a true leader. He is one of the most consequential presidents of our time and the policies he has implemented, from getting our country out of the COVID pandemic, to the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, will have a generational impact beyond his presidency. His efforts will be remembered by a grateful nation.

“Now our party must unite to protect our democracy.”

Rep. Brad Schneider:

“Thank you, President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has selflessly served our nation with courage, heart and honor. As President, he guided our nation through and out of an unprecedented global pandemic. He passed transformative legislation that has led to our economy becoming the strongest in the world. He lowered costs for families, took on the climate crisis and made our tax code fairer. He rescued our country from a potential despot and restored international confidence in the U.S. as the world’s indispensable nation.

“He put our nation and the American people front and center. Our country is better and our future is brighter due to his leadership.

“Joe Biden has secured his legacy as one of the greatest presidents in our history. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in Congress during his presidency.

“Now, we must come together, build on the legacy of the Biden administration and show voters that Democrats up and down the ballot are improving the lives of all Americans. I’m confident that, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of the Democratic ticket, we can do exactly that. We will defeat Donald Trump.”