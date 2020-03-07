Bernie Sanders to Hold Chicago Rally Saturday

With just over a week remaining until the Illinois presidential primary, Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a public rally at Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders, who is locked in a battle with former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, will hold the free rally at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park.

Gates will open for the event at 11:30 a.m., with the event set to start at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Sanders was set to hold a rally in Rockford on March 10, but the campaign has canceled the event amid a host of schedule changes.

According to NPR’s Delegate Tracker, Sanders currently trails Biden in delegates by a margin of 664 to 573.

Sanders had been leading in the race, but Biden fought back with a strong performance on Super Tuesday, as the former vice president captured 10 of the 14 states holding elections. Biden picked up wins in delegate-rich states like North Carolina and Texas, but Sanders was able to capture victories in Colorado and California in order to keep himself close to Biden in the delegate count.

Illinois’ primary will be held March 17, with a total of 155 pledged delegates up for grabs in the state. Arizona, Ohio and Florida will also hold primaries on St. Patrick’s Day.