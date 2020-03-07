Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders to Hold Chicago Rally Saturday

Sanders will speak at Chicago's Grant Park, his first of two rallies scheduled for the state

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 06: Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) makes his entrance during a campaign rally at the TCF Center on March 6, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Senator Sanders discussed various topics including the differences between his and former Vice President Joe Bidens agenda after Bidens victories on Super Tuesday. (Photo by Brittany Greeson/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

With just over a week remaining until the Illinois presidential primary, Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a public rally at Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders, who is locked in a battle with former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, will hold the free rally at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park.

Gates will open for the event at 11:30 a.m., with the event set to start at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Local

Chicago White Sox 41 mins ago

White Sox Reduce Spring Training Roster to 60 Players

Chicago 45 mins ago

Body Pulled From Chicago River in Little Village

Sanders was set to hold a rally in Rockford on March 10, but the campaign has canceled the event amid a host of schedule changes.

According to NPR’s Delegate Tracker, Sanders currently trails Biden in delegates by a margin of 664 to 573.

Sanders had been leading in the race, but Biden fought back with a strong performance on Super Tuesday, as the former vice president captured 10 of the 14 states holding elections. Biden picked up wins in delegate-rich states like North Carolina and Texas, but Sanders was able to capture victories in Colorado and California in order to keep himself close to Biden in the delegate count.

Illinois’ primary will be held March 17, with a total of 155 pledged delegates up for grabs in the state. Arizona, Ohio and Florida will also hold primaries on St. Patrick’s Day.

This article tagged under:

Bernie SandersGrant Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us