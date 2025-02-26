Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, John Laesch lead in five-way primary election

Aurora voters were tasked with narrowing down a field of five active candidates, with Mayor Richard Irvin and challenger John Laesch likely heading toward an April 1 showdown.

In the latest updates provided by election officials in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, Irvin held a lead of 636 votes over Laesch in the five-way race, with Ted Mesiacos and Judd Lofchie trailing by a wider margin.

The top two vote-getters in the Aurora primary will square off in the April 1 consolidated election, with Irvin seeking a third term in office.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the bulk of the counted votes have come from Kane County, where Irvin holds a lead of 380 votes out of nearly 6,000 cast, according to the county clerk’s office.

Ted Mesiacos is in third in that county, with Judd Lofchie in fourth.

DuPage County released the results of nearly 2,800 ballots cast on primary day just before 9 p.m., with Irvin holding a lead of just over 200 votes in that county.

In Kendall County, 26 of 28 precincts had reported results as of 8:45 p.m., with Irvin picking up 80 more votes and Laesch earning 65.

Finally in Will County, Irvin collected 204 votes and Laesch had 186 with 24-of-24 precincts reporting.

We will continue updating this story throughout the evening.