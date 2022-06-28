Attorney Kathy Salvi Earns Republican Senate Nomination, to Face Tammy Duckworth

Suburban attorney Kathy Salvi has declared victory in the Republican U.S. Senate race in Illinois, earning a face-off with Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November.

Salvi, born and raised in Waukegan, fended off several significant challenges in the Republican field, and is now expected to face Duckworth in the general election this fall.

“In the traditions of two great Illinoisans, Lincoln and Reagan, I will unite Illinois and represent the hope, promise and freedom that make our state magnificent,” she said. “To make Illinois a state that people flock to.”

Salvi blasted Duckworth for her support of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“Biden and Duckworth have given us skyrocketing gas prices, empty store shelves, food and baby formula shortages, a supply chain crisis…and education policies that are failing our children,” she said.

Duckworth, elected to the Senate in 2016, is seeking a second term in office and ran unopposed in this week’s primary.

“This November, voters will have a choice between continuing to make progress on the issues we care about while actually helping working families across our state, or supporting a Republican party that only wants to drag our country backward and has no plan, much less any intention to actually help us address our nation’s toughest crises,” she said in a statement.

Duckworth served in the Army National Guard and was badly wounded when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the helicopter she was piloting. She lost both of her legs in the attack and some mobility in her right arm, but continued serving with the Guard through 2014.

Originally elected to the House in 2012, she ran for Senate in 2016 and defeated former Sen. Mark Kirk in the general election.