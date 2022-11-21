As Chicago City Council Races Approach, Here Are the Candidates Who Submitted Petitions Monday

Monday marked the first day that candidates were eligible to file nominating petitions for the 2023 Chicago municipal elections, and the races to determine the makeup the Chicago City Council have begun to take shape.

Nearly one-quarter of the City Council’s members will not seek reelection this February, whether it’s because of a run for a higher office or because of retirement.

As a result, there are fascinating races developing across the city, with as many as eight candidates already expressing interest in replacing 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins.

Here are the names released by the Chicago Board of Elections on Monday.

Notes: Candidates have until Nov. 28 to file their petitions. Candidates can also have their petitions challenged, so these names may not all appear on the February ballot.

Here are the incumbent members of the Chicago City Council that have filed petitions, but who are currently running unopposed:

Walter Burnett, Felix Cardona Jr., Bill Conway, Pat Dowell, Jason Ervin, Brian Hopkins, Matt Martin, Gregory Mitchell, David Moore, Brendan Reilly, Silvana Tabares, Chris Taliaferro,

Ward 1:

Incumbent Ald. Daniel La Spata filed his petitions on Monday, as did three other contenders. Joe Moreno, Sam Royko and Andy Schneider all filed.

Ward 4:

With incumbent Ald. Sophia King running for mayor, Tracey Bey, Khari Humphries, Lamont Robinson and Helen West all filed petitions on Monday.

Ward 5:

With Ald. Leslie Hairston deciding not to run for reelection, several candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, including Marlene Fisher, Joshua Gray, Adrienne Irmer and Renita Ward.

Ward 6:

Ald. Roderick Sawyer is running for mayor, leading to a large group of candidates aiming to replace him. That group includes Sylvester Baker, Kirby Birgans, O. Patrick Brutus, Barbara Bunville, and Richard Wooten.

Ward 8:

Ald. Michelle Harris is facing a challenge from Sean Flynn, with both candidates filing petitions Monday.

Ward 9:

Ald. Anthony Beale filed his petitions on Monday, as did potential challenger Cleopatra Draper.

Ward 10:

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza announced that she would not seek reelection, and three candidates have filed petitions in the race, including Peter Chico, Ana Guajardo and Jessica Venegas.

Ward 11:

Ald. Nicole Lee, appointed earlier this year, filed her petitions on Monday, as did challengers Anthony Ciaravino, Elvira Jimenez and Ambria Taylor.

Ward 12:

It was recently announced that Ald. George Cardenas had retired from the City Council. The process remains ongoing to name his replacement. Anabel Abarca is one of four applicants for the position, and she filed petitions on Monday. Julia Ramirez also filed to compete for the position.

Ward 13:

Ald. Marty Quinn filed his petitions on Monday, as did contender Paul Bruton.

Ward 14:

While incumbent Ald. Ed Burke did not file petitions on Monday, possible candidates Jeylu Gutierrez and Raul Reyes did.

Ward 15:

Incumbent Ald. Ray Lopez announced that he would be dropping his mayoral bid on Monday, and submitted petitions to run for reelection to the City Council. Victoria “Vicko” Alvarez and Gloria Ann Williams filed petitions to potentially run against him.

Ward 16:

Chicago Ald. Stephanie Coleman filed petitions to run for reelection, and Carolynn Denise Crump filed to potentially go up against her in February.

Ward 18:

Officials say incumbent Ald. Derrick Curtis filed petitions Monday, as did Heather Wills.

Ward 19:

Chicago Ald. Matthew O’Shea filed petitions to run for reelection in his Far South Side ward, but so two potential challengers, including Michael Cummings and Tim Noonan.

Ward 20:

Ald. Jeanette Taylor could face a challenge, as Jennifer Maddox also filed petitions Monday.

Ward 21:

The largest field could wind up assembling in the 21st Ward, as Preston Brown Jr., Cornell Dantzler, Larry Lloyd, Ronnie Mosley, Tawana Robinson, Justin Sawyer, Patricia Tillman and Lawaco Toe all filed petitions to potentially replace Ald. Howard Brookins.

Ward 22:

Ald. Michael Rodriguez filed petitions as he seeks reelection, while challenger Neftalie Gonzalez did the same.

Ward 24:

Ald. Monique Scott, who was just named to the City Council earlier this year, could face three challengers, as Vetress Boyce, Larry Nelson and Luther Woodruff filed petitions.

Ward 25:

Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez has two potential challengers, as both Aida Flores and Daniel Montes Talledos filed petitions.

Ward 26:

Incumbent Ald. Roberto Maldonado filed petitions Monday, as did Jessie Fuentes and Julian Perez.

Ward 30:

Ald. Ariel Reboyras is retiring, and four candidates filed petitions in that race: Ruth Cruz, Jessica Gutierrez, Juanpablo Prieto and Warren Williams.

Ward 33:

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez could potentially face a challenge from Samie Martinez in the ward.

Ward 34:

Ald. Carrie Austin won’t seek reelection as she faces indictment and health concerns. Bill Conway was the lone candidate to file petitions on Monday.

Ward 36:

Ald. Gilbert Villegas, who lost a Congressional primary in June, filed petitions for reelection. He could face a challenge from Lori Torres Whitt.

Ward 37:

Ald. Emma Mitts, who represents parts of Austin and Humboldt Park, filed petitions Monday, as did potential challenger Howard Ray.

Ward 38:

Ald. Nicholas Sposato filed petitions Monday, and could face challenges from Ed Bannon, Franco Reyes and Cynthia Santos.

Ward 39:

Ald. Samantha Nugent, who represents the ward that includes parts of North Park and Forest Glen, filed petitions, as did challenger Denali Dasgupta.

Ward 40:

Ald. Andre Vasquez could potentially face Eddien Enrique Gonzalez in the February election, as both filed petitions on Monday.

Ward 41:

Chicago Ald. Anthony Napolitano filed petitions to run for reelection in a ward that includes O’Hare and Norwood Park. Paul Struebing also filed petitions.

Ward 43:

Three challengers filed petitions to go up against Ald. Timmy Knudsen, including Steve Botsford, Brian Comer and Rebecca Janowitz.

Ward 44:

Ald. Tom Tunney is retiring and is foregoing a run to become Chicago’s mayor. Bennett Lawson is the lone candidate that has filed petitions so far on Monday.

Ward 45:

Ald. Jim Gardiner, who represents parts of Jefferson Park and Portage Park, filed petitions to run for reelection. Challengers Susanna Ernst and Megan Mathias did as well.

Ward 46:

Ald. James Cappleman is retiring, and four candidates, including Angela Clay, Patrick Nagle, Kim Walz and Roushaunda Williams are all vying to replace him.

Ward 48:

Ald. Harry Osterman has announced he won’t seek reelection, and seven candidates filed petitions in that race: Joe Dunne, Brian Haag, Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, Isaac Freilich Jones, Andre Peloquin, Larry Svabek and Nick Ward.

Ward 49:

In the 49th ward, which includes parts of Rogers Park, Ald. Maria Hadden filed petitions to run for reelection. She could face Belia Rodriguez in February.

Ward 50:

Ald. Debra Silverstein has filed petitions to run for reelection, as did potential challenger Mueze Bawany.