Applications Open as Lightfoot Seeks Replacement for Cardenas on Chicago City Council

The search has begun for candidates to replace 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas, who announced his intention to resign from his post this week.

Cardenas is running unopposed to represent the 1st District on the Cook County Board of Review, and in preparation for winning that job he has announced that he will step down from the Chicago City Council effective Nov. 30.

Cardenas has served on the City Council since 2003, representing parts of McKinley Park, Little Village and South Lawndale, and served as one of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy floor leaders.

The alderman is one of at least 11 members who are either running for mayor or who have announced that they are leaving office ahead of the 2023 election.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“As I thank Alderman Cardenas for his years of commitment to the 12th Ward and Chicago, I look forward to finding a great candidate that this ward deserves,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

The mayor will appoint a new member to the City Council to replace Cardenas, but the appointment will be a short-lived one, as that candidate will go before voters to be elected to a full term in the Feb. 28, 2023 municipal elections.

Lightfoot says she is aiming to appoint a candidate to the post within 60 days, which falls in early January.

According to Chicago law, members of the City Council must have lived in their wards for at least one year prior to entering office.

Lightfoot says that candidates will need to “demonstrate their passion for public service,” and will need to “advocate for Brighton Park, McKinley Park and Little Village,” which are all represented by the ward.

Interested candidates can submit applications to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org beginning on Wednesday. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Names and resumes will then be made publicly available, and a committee will review each application.

A search committee, helmed by Lightfoot, will then recommend a final slate of candidates, and the mayor will choose a successor to face election in Feb. 2023.