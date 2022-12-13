An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Municipal Elections

The Chicago municipal elections are just over two months away, and already candidates for city offices are securing endorsements they hope will help propel them into office.
High-profile endorsements from the Chicago Federation of Labor were announced on Tuesday, with the organization opting to remain neutral in the upcoming mayoral race.
The group did endorse a slew of City Council candidates, joining a list of labor groups and elected leaders that have cast their lots with various campaigns in the runup to the February election.
Here is the latest updates on the endorsement front this election cycle.
The Groups Included in This Guide
-The Chicago Federation of Labor describes itself as an “umbrella organization” representing more than 300 unions, combining for more than 500,000 members across a vast number of industries.
Notably, the group has chosen to remain neutral on the Chicago mayoral election.
-The Chicago Teachers Union represents more than 25,000 educators in the city, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to advancing and promoting quality public education, improving teaching and learning conditions, and protecting members’ rights.”
-The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 represents more than 23,000 workers in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Workers in the construction, public works, steel, concrete, slag and other industries are all represented by the union.
-SEIU Healthcare is a union representing healthcare, child care, home care and nursing home workers in four Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.
-SEIU Local 73 represents more than 31,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly-funded positions. It says it chooses candidates to endorse that “best support working families’ issues.”
-United Working Families is a group “dedicated to building people-powered infrastructure and campaigns,” including pushing for high-paying jobs, quality public education and affordable housing, according to its website.
NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more endorsements become available. If your organization has made endorsements in the 2023 municipal election, email limchicago@nbcuni.com.
Mayoral Election
Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García
-IUOE Local 150
Brandon Johnson
-Chicago Teachers Union
-SEIU Healthcare HCII
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
Mayor Lori Lightfoot
-Sen. Tammy Duckworth
-Secretary of State Jesse White
-Rep. Danny Davis
-Rep. Robin Kelly
-Rep. Bobby Rush
-Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett
Dr. Willie Wilson
-Polish-American Congress’ Illinois Division
City Treasurer
Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin
-Chicago Federation of Labor
City Clerk
City Clerk Anna Valencia
-Chicago Federation of Labor
Aldermanic Races
1st Ward
Ald. Daniel La Spata
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
2nd Ward
Ald. Brian Hopkins
-Chicago Federation of Labor
3rd Ward
Ald. Pat Dowell
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
4th Ward
Khari Humphries
-United Working Families
Lamont Robinson
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
5th Ward
Desmon Yancy
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
6th Ward
William Hall
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
7th Ward
Ald. Gregory Mitchell
-SEIU Local 73
8th Ward
Ald. Michelle Harris
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
9th Ward
Cleopatra Draper
-United Working Families
10th Ward
Ana Guajardo
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
Oscar Sanchez
-United Working Families
11th Ward
Ald. Nicole Lee
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
12th Ward
Julia Ramirez
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
13th Ward
Ald. Marty Quinn
-Chicago Federation of Labor
14th Ward
Jeylú Gutiérrez
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
15th Ward
Vicko Alvarez
-United Working Families
16th Ward
Ald. Stephanie Coleman
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
17th Ward
Ald. David Moore
-SEIU Local 73
18th Ward
Ald. Derrick Curtis
-Chicago Federation of Labor
19th Ward
Ald. Matthew O’Shea
-SEIU Local 73
20th Ward
Ald. Jeanette Taylor
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
21st Ward
Ronnie Mosley
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
22nd Ward
Ald. Michael Rodriguez
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
23rd Ward
Ald. Silvana Tabares
-SEIU Local 73
24th Ward
-No included group has yet made an endorsement in this race.
25th Ward
Byron Sigcho-Lopez
-SEIU Local 73
26th Ward
Jessie Fuentes
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-United Working Families
27th Ward
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.
-Chicago Federation of Labor
28th Ward
Ald. Jason Ervin
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
29th Ward
Ald. Chris Taliaferro
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
30th Ward
Ruth Cruz
-Chicago Federation of Labor
31st Ward
Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
32nd Ward
Ald. Scott Waguespack
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
33rd Ward
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
34th Ward
Bill Conway
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
35th Ward
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
36th Ward
Lori Torres-Whitt
-United Working Families
Ald. Gilbert Villegas
-Chicago Federation of Labor
37th Ward
Ald. Emma Mitts
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
38th Ward
Ald. Nicholas Sposato
-Chicago Federation of Labor
39th Ward
Denali Dasgupta
-United Working Families
Ald. Samantha Nugent
-Chicago Federation of Labor
40th Ward
Ald. Andre Vasquez
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
41st Ward
-No endorsements have yet been made in this race.
42nd Ward
Ald. Brendan Reilly
-Chicago Federation of Labor
43rd Ward
Rebecca Janowitz
-SEIU Local 73
Ald. Timmy Knudsen
-Chicago Federation of Labor
44th Ward
Bennett Lawson
-Chicago Federation of Labor
45th Ward
Ald. Jim Gardiner
-Chicago Federation of Labor
46th Ward
Angela Clay
-United Working Families
Roushaunda Williams
-Chicago Federation of Labor
47th Ward
Ald. Matt Martin
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
48th Ward
Joe Dunne
-Chicago Federation of Labor
49th Ward
Ald. Maria Hadden
-Chicago Federation of Labor
-SEIU Local 73
-United Working Families
50th Ward
Ald. Debra Silverstein
-Chicago Federation of Labor
Mueze Bawany
-United Working Families