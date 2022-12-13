An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Municipal Elections

The Chicago municipal elections are just over two months away, and already candidates for city offices are securing endorsements they hope will help propel them into office.

High-profile endorsements from the Chicago Federation of Labor were announced on Tuesday, with the organization opting to remain neutral in the upcoming mayoral race.

The group did endorse a slew of City Council candidates, joining a list of labor groups and elected leaders that have cast their lots with various campaigns in the runup to the February election.

Here is the latest updates on the endorsement front this election cycle.

The Groups Included in This Guide

-The Chicago Federation of Labor describes itself as an “umbrella organization” representing more than 300 unions, combining for more than 500,000 members across a vast number of industries.

Notably, the group has chosen to remain neutral on the Chicago mayoral election.

-The Chicago Teachers Union represents more than 25,000 educators in the city, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to advancing and promoting quality public education, improving teaching and learning conditions, and protecting members’ rights.”

-The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 represents more than 23,000 workers in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Workers in the construction, public works, steel, concrete, slag and other industries are all represented by the union.

-SEIU Healthcare is a union representing healthcare, child care, home care and nursing home workers in four Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

-SEIU Local 73 represents more than 31,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly-funded positions. It says it chooses candidates to endorse that “best support working families’ issues.”

-United Working Families is a group “dedicated to building people-powered infrastructure and campaigns,” including pushing for high-paying jobs, quality public education and affordable housing, according to its website.

NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more endorsements become available. If your organization has made endorsements in the 2023 municipal election, email limchicago@nbcuni.com.

Mayoral Election

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García

-IUOE Local 150

Brandon Johnson

-Chicago Teachers Union

-SEIU Healthcare HCII

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

-Sen. Tammy Duckworth

-Secretary of State Jesse White

-Rep. Danny Davis

-Rep. Robin Kelly

-Rep. Bobby Rush

-Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett

Dr. Willie Wilson

-Polish-American Congress’ Illinois Division

City Treasurer

Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin

-Chicago Federation of Labor

City Clerk

City Clerk Anna Valencia

-Chicago Federation of Labor

Aldermanic Races

1st Ward

Ald. Daniel La Spata

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

2nd Ward

Ald. Brian Hopkins

-Chicago Federation of Labor

3rd Ward

Ald. Pat Dowell

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

4th Ward

Khari Humphries

-United Working Families

Lamont Robinson

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

5th Ward

Desmon Yancy

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

6th Ward

William Hall

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

7th Ward

Ald. Gregory Mitchell

-SEIU Local 73

8th Ward

Ald. Michelle Harris

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

9th Ward

Cleopatra Draper

-United Working Families

10th Ward

Ana Guajardo

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

Oscar Sanchez

-United Working Families

11th Ward

Ald. Nicole Lee

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

12th Ward

Julia Ramirez

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

13th Ward

Ald. Marty Quinn

-Chicago Federation of Labor

14th Ward

Jeylú Gutiérrez

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

15th Ward

Vicko Alvarez

-United Working Families

16th Ward

Ald. Stephanie Coleman

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

17th Ward

Ald. David Moore

-SEIU Local 73

18th Ward

Ald. Derrick Curtis

-Chicago Federation of Labor

19th Ward

Ald. Matthew O’Shea

-SEIU Local 73

20th Ward

Ald. Jeanette Taylor

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

21st Ward

Ronnie Mosley

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

22nd Ward

Ald. Michael Rodriguez

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

23rd Ward

Ald. Silvana Tabares

-SEIU Local 73

24th Ward

-No included group has yet made an endorsement in this race.

25th Ward

Byron Sigcho-Lopez

-SEIU Local 73

26th Ward

Jessie Fuentes

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-United Working Families

27th Ward

Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

-Chicago Federation of Labor

28th Ward

Ald. Jason Ervin

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

29th Ward

Ald. Chris Taliaferro

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

30th Ward

Ruth Cruz

-Chicago Federation of Labor

31st Ward

Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

32nd Ward

Ald. Scott Waguespack

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

33rd Ward

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

34th Ward

Bill Conway

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

35th Ward

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

36th Ward

Lori Torres-Whitt

-United Working Families

Ald. Gilbert Villegas

-Chicago Federation of Labor

37th Ward

Ald. Emma Mitts

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

38th Ward

Ald. Nicholas Sposato

-Chicago Federation of Labor

39th Ward

Denali Dasgupta

-United Working Families

Ald. Samantha Nugent

-Chicago Federation of Labor

40th Ward

Ald. Andre Vasquez

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

41st Ward

-No endorsements have yet been made in this race.

42nd Ward

Ald. Brendan Reilly

-Chicago Federation of Labor

43rd Ward

Rebecca Janowitz

-SEIU Local 73

Ald. Timmy Knudsen

-Chicago Federation of Labor

44th Ward

Bennett Lawson

-Chicago Federation of Labor

45th Ward

Ald. Jim Gardiner

-Chicago Federation of Labor

46th Ward

Angela Clay

-United Working Families

Roushaunda Williams

-Chicago Federation of Labor

47th Ward

Ald. Matt Martin

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

48th Ward

Joe Dunne

-Chicago Federation of Labor

49th Ward

Ald. Maria Hadden

-Chicago Federation of Labor

-SEIU Local 73

-United Working Families

50th Ward

Ald. Debra Silverstein

-Chicago Federation of Labor

Mueze Bawany

-United Working Families