An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters.

More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.

Lightfoot also has added Sen. Tammy Duckworth to her list of supporters, while former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas has pciked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and the Fraternal Order of Police's Chicago chapter.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky has endorsed her Congressional colleague Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, as has Illinois House Democratic Leader Robyn Gabel.

Endorsements could provide a critical boost in the crowded field, with the election coming up Feb. 28. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, then the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on April 4.

Here is the latest updates on the endorsement front this election cycle.

The Groups Included in This Guide

-The Chicago Federation of Labor describes itself as an “umbrella organization” representing more than 300 unions, combining for more than 500,000 members across a vast number of industries.

Notably, the group has chosen to remain neutral on the Chicago mayoral election.

-The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130UA represents more than 6,100 local plumbers, and focuses on protecting and earning benefits for members while emphasizing proper training.

-The Chicago Teachers Union represents more than 25,000 educators in the city, and describes its mission as being “dedicated to advancing and promoting quality public education, improving teaching and learning conditions, and protecting members’ rights.”

-Gas Workers Local 18007 represents workers employed by local utility companies, seeking to ensure that "labor, acting along economic, political and moral actions, can help secure a more equitable distribution of the nation's wealth and benefits."

-The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is a labor union representing more than 160,000 employees in the entertainment industry, working in live theatre, motion pictures, television and more.

-The International Union of Elevator Constructors is a union representing more than 25,000 workers in the profession of building, modernizing and repairing elevators.

-The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 represents more than 23,000 workers in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Workers in the construction, public works, steel, concrete, slag and other industries are all represented by the union.

-The Sierra Club chapters of Chicago and Illinois "seek to elect environmental champions who will work to address the climate crisis and to build a more equitable city by fighting for access to clean energy, air and water for all Chicagoans."

-SEIU Healthcare is a union representing healthcare, child care, home care and nursing home workers in four Midwestern states, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas.

-SEIU Local 1 represents more than 50,000 workers in the Midwest, with janitors, security officers, airport workers, food service workers and more, according to its website. Its endorsements are split between the local chapter of the union and the Illinois State Council, according to a press release, and we have made note on which division of the union endorsed which candidate.

-SEIU Local 73 represents more than 31,000 workers, primarily in public service and publicly-funded positions. It says it chooses candidates to endorse that “best support working families’ issues.”

-United Working Families is a group “dedicated to building people-powered infrastructure and campaigns,” including pushing for high-paying jobs, quality public education and affordable housing, according to its website.

NOTE: We will continue to update this list as more endorsements become available.

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election is heating up after a recent poll conducted by a union who endorsed Chuy Garcia shows the Congressman with a sizable lead in the upcoming race, NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García:

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Alds. Felix Cardona Jr., Michael Rodriguez, Susan Sadlowski-Garza, Andre Vasquez, Gilbert Villegas

State Sen. Ram Villivalam

Illinois House Democratic Leader Robyn Gabel

Groups/Unions: Gasworkers Local 18007, IUOE Local 150

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson:

Alds. Pat Dowell, Daniel LaSpata, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Rossana Rodríguez-Sanchez, Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Jeanette Taylor

U.S. Reps. Jonathan Jackson, Delia Ramirez

State Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas

State Reps. Lakesia Collins, Mary Flowers, Will Guzzardi, Rep. Lilian Jimenez

Groups/Unions: American Federation of Teachers, Chicago Teachers Union, Illinois Federation of Teachers, SEIU Local 73, SEIU Healthcare, United Working Families

Ald. Sophia King:

Ald. David Moore

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Alds. Walter Burnett Jr., James Cappleman, Jason Ervin, Michelle Harris, Roberto Maldonado, Emma Mitts, Chris Taliaferro, Scott Waguespack

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Reps. Danny Davis, Robin Kelly

State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz

State Reps. Kelly Cassidy, Camille Lilly

Groups/Unions: IATSE Local 762, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Plumbers Local Union 130 UA

Publications: EMILY's List

Paul Vallas

Alds. Brian Hopkins, Anthony Napolitano, Tom Tunney

Groups/Unions: Chicago Chapter FOP, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2,

Publications: Chicago Tribune, Gazette Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson

Ald. Raymond Lopez

Groups/Unions: Polish-American Congress’ Illinois Division