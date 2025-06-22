After the United States’ military struck three sites in Iran Sunday, reactions are pouring in from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

President Donald Trump announced to the country that the U.S. had used so-called “bunker-buster bombs” to target nuclear facilities in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

“Congratulations to our great American warriors,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace.”

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth spoke to media on Sunday morning following the operation, and said that he does not believe the United States will be involved in a protracted conflict with Iran, though Iranian officials have promised retaliation.

“I would just say, as the president has directed and made clear, this is most certainly not open-ended,” Hegseth said.

Iran has threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which could create a choke point in international shipping, experts warn. According to officials, a fifth of the world’s supply of oil moves through that strait, posing a potential threat to global energy markets.

In the aftermath of the strikes, these are reactions from local officials on both sides of the political spectrum.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Indiana)

“I trust President Trump!”

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois’ 12th district)

“I trust that President Trump made the decision to target Iran’s nuclear program tonight due to intelligence that indicates the regime was within reach of developing nuclear weapons that could threaten the lives of American citizens and U.S. troops stationed across the globe. He showed the strength to ensure that never happens.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois)

“I ran for Congress so that when the drums of war started beating in Washington again, I’d be in a position to make sure that our leaders fully consider the true costs of war—not just in dollars and cents, but in the sacrifices and blood of our troops. The Trump Administration illegally bombed Iran tonight, putting American troops and citizens at risk of retaliation and threatening to draw us into yet another Middle East war without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. I have long said Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. But this goal could and should have been pursued through diplomatic means first.

“In this dangerous moment, my top priority is—and the Trump Administration’s top priority should be—ensuring the safety and security of American troops, personnel, diplomats and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners and allies. But the Trump Administration must immediately come before Congress not only to provide our troops with the confidence that their Commander in Chief is upholding the Constitution that they swore to support and defend, but also because it is my Constitutional responsibility to make sure he’s not getting us into yet another quagmire in the Middle East.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois)

“During his first term, President Trump killed the Iran nuclear deal, which required mandatory inspections, and invited this dangerous situation. Iran without inspectors appears to have been developing dangerous weapons grade materials.

“And now, President Trump’s actions in bombing Iran puts the U.S. on the brink of a wider war in the Middle East, all without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. Our recent experiences in Iraq should be a stark reminder of becoming embroiled in wars in the Middle East.”

Rep. Bill Foster (D-Illinois’ 11th district)

I will be returning to Washington tomorrow. Congress should demand immediate and detailed information on the situation on the ground, the location and security of Iran’s nuclear materials, and the next steps in Trump’s military engagement.”

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois’ 2nd district)

“President Trump’s decision to bomb Iran will not lead to peace but rather cause more violence, destruction and conflict in the Middle East. Iran can never be allowed nuclear weapons, but it was President Trump’s decision to break the Iran Nuclear Deal that allowed Iran to speed up their enrichment program, making us and our allies last safe. Instead of using diplomacy to lower temperatures, President Trump has escalated the situation, which will further destabilize the region and cause repercussions here at home and across the globe. The Trump Administration must come to Congress for an authorization of use of military force.”

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois’ 16th district)

“POTUS and the United States have been clear: under no circumstances can Iran be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. I thank our brave service members, intelligence community, and the administration’s national security team for holding this red line to protect U.S. national security.”

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois’ 15th district)

“A great victory for the United States! President Trump understands that peace through strength keeps America, and the world, safe and secure.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois’ 9th district)

“I said it before, and I’ll say it again: the overwhelming majority of Americans do not want war in the Middle East. President Trump’s actions are unconstitutional. Only Congress has the power to declare war. Congress must immediately vote on the bipartisan War Powers Resolution. Everyone must disengage and come to the table.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana)

“Thank you to our brave service members who executed this mission. The world will be safer if Iran’s nuclear capability is destroyed. I look forward to briefings in the coming days.”