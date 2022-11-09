After Winning Reelection to Congress, Could Jesús ‘Chuy' García Jump Into Chicago Mayoral Race?

Tuesday’s midterm elections had huge consequences both at the state and federal levels, but one candidate that was on the ballot could find himself in the middle of a much-more contentious race in a few short months.

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García won reelection to Congress in Illinois’ 4th district on Tuesday night, but all signs seem to be pointing toward him taking on another challenge, as he is potentially gearing up to attempt to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February’s municipal elections.

While García’s name was on the ballot for his Congressional race Tuesday, several other signs pointed to him potentially laying the groundwork for a mayoral run, including nominating petitions that were observed on tables at his Little Village victory party after his race was called.

García also spent part of Election Day shaking hands with customers at a downtown CTA station, doing so with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who also won reelection on Tuesday.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Pritzker, a Chicago resident, has remained mum on whether he’d offer financial support or an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral race, but with his prodigious political spending up and down the ballot, it would not be shocking to see him get involved in the February election.

Last week, an internal poll was released that showed García ahead of Lightfoot in a projected runoff race between the two candidates. García led the poll with 43% of the vote, while Lightfoot accounted for 34%. Approximately 23% of voters were undecided.

Campaign forms have also been amended in the runup to the mayoral election, and supporters have been seen circulating petition forms in other locations, with all of those signs pointing toward a García run.

The big question is when he would potentially throw his hat in the ring, and according to NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern, a very significant anniversary could potentially provide the perfect date for that launch.

Thursday will mark the 40th anniversary of Harold Washington formally launching his mayoral campaign. García was part of the Washington coalition that helped him to become the city’s first Black mayor in 1983, and those close to García believe that he could potentially honor the former mayor by launching his campaign on that date.

“That’s one of the days I suspect will be considered. If he does make the announcement to officially enter the race, it’s historic because of Harold Washington, but also historic because of Chuy’s relationship to him,” García booster Clem Balanoff told Ahern last week.

A mayoral run could also be a chance for García to complete some unfinished business, as he lost a runoff election against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015.

If García does make the jump, he’ll face a crowded field of contenders. That list of course includes Lightfoot, who will be seeking a second term in office, but it will also include Chicago Alds. Sophia King, Ray Lopez and Roderick Sawyer. Dr. Willie Wilson will make a third run at the mayor’s job this February. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas is also in the race, as is Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who received the endorsement of the Chicago Teachers Union.

The CTU endorsed García during his last mayoral run in 2015.

Community activist Ja’Mal Green, Chicago police veteran Frederick Collins and State Rep. Kam Buckner are also in the field.

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and Chicago Alds. Brian Hopkins and Tom Tunney are also said to be mulling runs, with the election set for Feb. 28.

If none of the candidates reaches 50% of the vote in that election, then a runoff between the top two vote getters will take place later in the spring.