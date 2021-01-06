After Rioters Storm US Capitol, State Police Increase Security at Illinois' Capitol in Springfield

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered state police to increase security at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday after rioters in support of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress attempted to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The increased police presence was called to the state Capitol in Springfield as well as the Bank of Springfield center, according to the governor's office.

"The National Guard and State Police are in constant communication with their counterparts around Illinois and in other states to monitor activity and any threats," a spokesperson for the governor said in a statement. "The Governor and his administration are closely monitoring the violence in the nation’s Capitol and will make all needed state resources available to our partners."

In Chicago, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, along with other public safety departments, said they are prepared to take protective action should a problem arise.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

"At this time, OEMC is not aware of activity in Chicago related to the protests in our nation’s capital, and we anticipate the City of Chicago will remain peaceful," OEMC said in a statement.

The OEMC added that the office remains prepared to mobilize assets to maintain neighborhood and business safety "in the event of any incidents."

The National Guard and other federal agencies are being deployed to the U.S. Capitol after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building, the White House said. One person, whom NBC News reports is in critical condition, was shot inside the U.S. Capitol by a member of law enforcement, according to two law enforcement agencies.

Supporters of President Donald Trump protesting the election results broke into the Senate chamber Wednesday, activating a lockdown for the U.S. Capitol building and curfew for Washington, D.C.

The shooting occurred as protesters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress attempted to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory Wednesday afternoon.

"At this hour, our democracy is under an unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden said. "It's not protest. It's insurrection."

During the chaos, several law enforcement officials tell NBC News that at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Members of Congress were given gas masks and Vice President Mike Pence was brought to a secure location as chaos descended on the nation's capital during what is typically a routine part of a peaceful transfer of power.

As protesters decrying the results of the presidential election broke into the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said members of Congress had been instructed to wear gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the rotunda.

President Donald Trump, who for months has told supporters that any presidential election result other than him winning would be fraudulent, eventually told supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to "go home."

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said he understood his supporters' anger and disappointment over the election result. He continued airing baseless grievances that the election was "stolen."

"Go home. We love you. You're very special people," Trump said.