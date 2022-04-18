Actress Jane Lynch Stars in, Directs New ‘Middle of Everything' Illinois Tourism Campaign

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the launch of a new tourism campaign dedicated to helping showcase the state’s culture, food and history, with Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch directing and starring in the series of commercials.

According to a press release, the “Middle of Everything” series of advertisements are designed to help boost tourism to the state, which suffered a huge blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador for our state, in this new tourism campaign,” Pritzker said in a statement. “As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything Illinois has to offer.”

According to the release, Lynch will serve as a “tour guide” in the advertisements, showing off attractions in Chicago, Springfield, Shawnee National Forest, Pontiac and more.

The Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum, the Cozy Dog Drive-In, the Garden of the Gods, and several Chicago landmarks will all make appearances in the ads, which will run in 20 markets across Illinois and in seven neighboring states.

Some ads will also air on cable networks nationwide, officials said.

“I loved every minute of working on this project promoting tourism in my home state, and I’m so proud to finally see it come to life,” Lynch, who is making her directorial debut with the ads, said. “I am grateful for Gov. Pritzker’s enthusiasm and support for this new Illinois Tourism marketing campaign.”